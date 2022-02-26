Residents collect 1,500kg of plastic waste across Noida sectors
In its efforts to rid Noida of plastic waste, a residents’ group on Saturday visited various areas across the city and collected over 1,500kg of the hazardous material.
Starting around 7am, over 200 volunteers, including women and children, participated in the daylong drive. The volunteers from World Class Noida, the residents’ group comprising over 600 members, said that the plastic waste from the day’s collection will be turned into eco-bricks to be used in making public toilets.
Some volunteers, however, said that the overnight rainfall added to their troubles.
“Our group had over 50 people who helped clean the streets of Sector 137. However, we had to face some problems as there was mud on the streets after it rained last night,” said Ina Arora, a volunteer and a resident of Sector 137.
Poonam Mutreja, a resident of Sector 93, said, “The sector roads are mostly clean. So, we focused on cleaning of Gejha village adjacent to our sector. Cleaning of the roads around the market in Gejha is always a concern.”
From Sector 77, Archana Prasad said that the group that saw participation from several children cleaned all streets across the sector.
World Class Noida has organised such cleanliness drives thrice in the past. On February 12, the group collected 1,200kg of waste under its ‘plastic free Noida’ campaign.
