Restaurants and pubs in Noida fear huge losses as UP goes under curfew

The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to impose a curfew from 11pm to 5am has brought down the spirits of those in the hospitality sector as owners of restaurants, pubs and bars fear they will incur major losses during the festive week from December 25 (Christmas) to December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

The hospitality industry was pinning hopes on Christmas and New Year’s Eve to recover losses incurred throughout the year because of previous curfews.

“After a very bad year of business, the last week of December was our only hope to generate some revenue. This week is very important for us as it generates revenue that is equivalent to a month’s business. Now with the curfew coming into effect at 11pm, a large number of reservations by customers for Christmas and New Years’ Eve are getting cancelled. We are staring at a loss of at least 40 to 50%,” said Umang Tewari, co-owner at Local Noida restaurant in Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38, which opened just a month ago.

“Our launch in Noida was also delayed due to Covid-19 and curfew restrictions in Uttar Pradesh. Business has not even started picking up and night curfew will further dampen spirits,” he added.

Restaurants and pubs in Noida have licenses to operate till 1am but will not be able to do so during the night curfew.

“On such days, especially on New Years’ Eve, most of the customers come in by 9-10pm and stay on till 1am to celebrate the New Year. But now, the footfall will definitely reduce as there is no point going out on New Year’s Eve if one cannot stay out till midnight,” said Saurabh Agrawal, founder & CEO, Rubarru Clubstraunt, Gardens Galleria.

Earlier on October 20, the Uttar Pradesh government had lifted the night curfew, that was in effect from 11pm to 6 am since April.

“It has only been two months since the night curfew in UP was lifted. Before we could make up for lost business, we are hit by another curfew. We are staring at a loss of at least 50% revenue,” said Yogesh Sharma, owner at The Flying Dutchman restaurant and pub. It has outlets in sectors 62 and 32.

Some restaurants had also booked artistes to perform on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which will have to be cancelled now.

“Considering that we all went through two national lockdowns, where restaurants had to pay rents to landlords, maintenance to malls and salaries to employees, with the government announcing night curfews, the losses are going to be huge. We had booked a singer to perform at one of our outlets on Christmas but will have to cancel the event,” said Naresh Madan & Sharad Madan, co-founders and directors, Imperfecto Group that has outlets in sectors 38 and 32.

Manish Khatter, owner at The Bar Company in Sector 38, added that customers are visiting pubs and restaurants as they feel safe on observing that the Covid protocols are being followed.

“All restaurants are following Covid protocols as it has become a new normal and our staff is fully vaccinated as well. The hospitality industry is following all regulations diligently to provide a safe environment for customers. At such a time, night curfew hurts our sentiments,” he said.

Varun Khera, head of National Restaurants Association of India, Noida chapter, said that restaurants will cooperate with the government’s decision.

“We will cooperate with the government’s decision to impose the night curfew. However, this night curfew singles out restaurants and pubs that stay open till 1am and it does not seem fair considering the restrictions were only lifted two months ago. The night curfew hits the hospitality industry the most as we are the first ones to get affected and last ones to get relieved,” said Khera.

On the other hand, medical experts say that while the night curfew may affect businesses, it is one step in the right direction to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“The new variant of Covid-19 is known to spread five times more than the earlier one. Moreover, active cases of Covid-19 have started increasing in Gautam Budh Nagar which is again more alarming. Moreover, large gatherings on such events also pose a risk of turning into super-spreaders. In such a situation, a night curfew comes as a precautionary measure to control the spread of infection,” said Dr Sunil Awana, president of Indian Medical Association, Noida chapter.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Suhas L Y said that all establishments will have to follow the restrictions imposed by the government. “The decision has been taken after much deliberation and has to be followed by all establishments. District authorities have been asked to ensure the restrictions are enforced strictly,” said Suhas.

