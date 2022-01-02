Road rage case in Noida: Group of men chase victim’s car, throw alcohol bottles

In a road rage incident, five to six men in a car chased a four of a family travelling in a luxury SUV for nearly three kilometres and pelted beer bottles at them in Noida on the New Year’s Eve i.e, around 9.10pm on December 31, 2021.

Shonak Sharma,35, an advocate practising in the Delhi high court and a resident of Noida Sector 51, has filed a complaint at the Sector 49 police station regarding this.

Sharma, his wife and two sons (aged 10 and 4) were travelling in an Audi Q7, and his parents (70 and 75) were travelling in another car on Friday to attend a dinner programme at a friend’s house in Noida Sector 26 on New Year’s Eve.

“I was following my parents’ car near the Sector 52 metro station, when five to six men in a white Hyundai Verna car were driving the car from the wrong side. When my parents questioned them about driving on the wrong side, the suspects abused them. When we intervened, the suspects also used expletives on us,” Sharma said, adding that they decided not to engage with them and drove away.

“My parents had safely navigated. However, the suspects started chasing our car near Hoshiarpur T-Point. We took a right turn towards Sector 35-52 and started to drive a little faster,” he said, adding that the suspects tried to overtake and stop them on the way. “When they failed, they threw at least eight to 10 beer bottles at us from the sunroof of their car. One of the bottles hit our car’s rear glass, which got damaged. The glass particles came inside the vehicle... my children had a narrow escape. The suspects followed us till Iskcon Temple in Noida Sector 33 and then drove away,” he said.

The family somehow reached the friend’s place and informed the local resident welfare association (RWA) and the police.

The incident took place between 9.10pm and 9.45pm, said Sharma, adding that he did not find any PCR or police vehicle on the way. He said that his children are still in shock.

Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the Sector 49 police has been directed to investigate the matter and scan CCTV footage along the route to identify and arrest the suspects at the earliest.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station, said that the victim could not note the registration number of the suspects’ car. “We have received a complaint on behalf of Sharma from the Sector 51 RWA on WhatsApp. There is no specific section for road rage incidents... A case will be registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 427 (mischief) and 279 (rash driving) at the Sector 49 police station. “We have not found the car in the CCTV camera footage till Saturday evening,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of Sector 51 RWA, said this was a serious matter. “We have informed the police and also called a residents’ meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday,” he said.