Vehicle users in Noida asked to use reflectors to avoid accidents

The Noida traffic police have launched a drive to paste reflectors on vehicles to ensure safety of road users during fog and inclement weather conditions and prevent accidents.The traffic police are also advising people to drive carefully when weather conditions are not very clear.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the traffic police pasted reflective tapes at the DND Flyway toll plaza on Thursday. “We have seen that sometimes, speeding vehicles hit the dividers at the toll plaza due to poor visibility. The reflective tapes improve visibility and safety for road users. We also pasted these tapes on the tractors, trucks and other vehicles,” he said. He advised people to use reflective tapes on their vehicles for safety and warned a fine of ₹10,000 will be slapped on those not abiding by the rule.

The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and at night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction.

Raghavendra Kumar (35), who is known as the helmet man, and volunteers with the Noida traffic police, said people should observe precautions while driving during winter. “People must use reflective tapes on their vehicles and drive carefully. They should also wear safety gear while driving vehicles,” he said.

Kumar added sometimes, accidents take place due to breakdown of vehicles or parked vehicles on the road. “In foggy weather, such parked vehicles are not clearly visible to others and this leads to accidents. People should not park their vehicles on the roads. The police should also act swiftly and remove such vehicles to avoid accidents,” he said.

According to data available with the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, 368 people were killed in 798 accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, when 380 people died in 740 accidents. In 2021, a total 504 people were injured in accidents while in 2020, 528 people were injured.

Traffic restrictions on Republic Day

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursdayissued an advisory for the Republic Day parade rehearsal in Delhi stating that entry of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi will be restricted from 8pm on January 22 till the R-day parade rehearsals conclude in the afternoon of January 23. The restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles will again be in place from 8pm on January 25 till the Republic Day celebrations conclude on January 26.

The heavy vehicles will be directed to take a u-turn from DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border. These vehicles can use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to continue their journey. The traffic police advised people to take alternate routes for going to their desired destinations on the said dates.