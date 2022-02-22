Robbers flee with 4L cash, jewellery from Ghaziabad home

Four armed robbers allegedly barged into the house of a property dealer in Nehru Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and fled with ₹4 lakh cash and jewellery items. They held his wife and other family members hostage at gunpoint before committing the crime.

The real estate agent, Nikhil Bhati, stays with his parents, grandmother, wife, a six-month-old daughter and a minor sister, aged around nine years. His parents had gone to Delhi as his grandmother was admitted to a hospital due to an ailment.

“Four men arrived at the house and rang the doorbell on Tuesday afternoon and Bhati’s minor sister Vanshika opened the door. The accused were armed and forced their way into the house and took his wife, minor daughter and his minor sister hostage at gunpoint,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Bhati was at his office at Lal Kuan during the time of the incident.

“The family has told us that the robbers were wearing masks. The incident took place on the first floor of the house. We have launched a massive search operation to trace the suspects and are also questioning the past and present employees of the property dealer.The entire robbery was meticulously planned and the shops adjoining the house were also closed during the time of the incident.”

Bhati rushed to his house after he was informed about the incident. “They took my family hostage in one room. We don’t have CCTV cameras inside the house and the robbers were armed with pistols . They threatened my family members and fled with the cash and jewellery items,” he added.

The police said that a case of robbery has been registered at Sihani Gate police station and a search operation is underway to nab the four suspects.