RRTS project: Coaches of first train unveiled in Ghaziabad

The country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train is expected to give its passengers an experience of comfort and safety like that of the Metro and Shatabdi trains while giving them a regional reach in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which has taken up India’s first RRTS train project, unveiled the interiors of the train with the help of a prototype coach in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The first RRTS project is pegged at ₹30,274 crore and will span 82kms while connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and reduce the travel time to just 50-55 minutes. The NCRTC officials said that they had to modify the design of the train in order to accommodate more passenger-friendly features while keeping in mind a higher level of comfort during the entire journey.

The RRTS train coaches are being developed at a facility at Savli near Vadodara in Gujarat. The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trains, with distributed power, will begin soon, said sources.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. This includes trains for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut.

“Apart from the high-end features, we will use these trains for high-speed movement of patients from one destination to another. The last coach of the RRTS train will have a dedicated space for carrying patients on wheel-chairs or stretchers,” said an officer from the NCRTC.

“To ease the movement of people in medical emergencies, we will also increase the number of elevators at the stations. The RRTS trains will save huge bills which a person has to foot for availing ambulance facility from one point to the other and will also save considerable time in shifting patients,” he added.

The 82-km long section will get commissioned in March 2025, while a 17-km section, termed as the priority section, is coming up between Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad and it will be the first RRTS stretch in the country that will be operational in March 2023.

“Since the RRTS trains will have a regional reach in the NCR, we decided to provide for more luggage rack space while maintaining a good comfort-level for passengers. For this, the width of the coach was increased to 3.2 metres. With the wider width, the width of the tunnel for the underground section was also increased to 5.8 metres. All these exercises were done in order to maintain a fulfilling travelling experience for our passengers,” the officer added.

The RRTS trains will have premium coaches with 60 seats while the standard coaches will have 70 seats. In all, a six coach RRTS train will be able to ferry 1,750 passengers, which includes the standing capacity also.

“We will always prioritise commuter convenience. Our teams have studied the commuter needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customised amenities, which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel. The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, have been designed to ensure safety, ease of access and travel comfort for commuters. RRTS will be the first choice of people for safe and efficient regional commute,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director of NCRTC.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The RRTS trains also include features of auto lighting and regenerative-braking systems that will save 30% energy.

“The modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation and air conditioning system and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have standard as well as premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters. Under the ‘Make in India’ guidelines, 100% train coaches for the project are being manufactured in India,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relation officer, NCRTC.

RRTS stations will also have seamless integration with Metro stations, railway stations and bus depots, wherever possible.

Redefining rail journey

Aerodynamic profile with long nose and plug-in-doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds

Fully air-conditioned cars with wide gangways for maximised space for commuters for entry and exit

Large window glasses with tint will give panoramic views of the outside

Ergonomically designed 2X2 transverse seating, cushioned seats with overhead luggage racks

One premium class car in every train to give a new level of comfort, convenience and user-friendliness, while it will have wider seats with more legroom, coat hangers and equipped with vending machine facility

Energy efficient, auto control ambient lighting system

CCTV monitoring, modern passenger announcement and digital passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi, mobile/laptop charging facility at every seat

Provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit

Dynamic route map display, emergency communications facilities

Indoor and outdoor surveillance system

Automatic train operations and platform screen doors (PSD) for improved safety

Design and manufacturing based on international safety standards

