RRTS project gets its longest span of 150m in Ghaziabad

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) which is undertaking the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has started work on a 150m-long steel span--the longest span in the 82km project coming up near the New Bus Adda Metro station in Ghaziabad.

The span will be erected for movement of high-speed RRTS trains over the Delhi Metro’s Red Line, said officials.

The trains to be used in the RRTS project will have a speed of 180kmph and will cross many infrastructure projects in Ghaziabad, for which the NCRTC is providing special steel spans to ensure smooth movement. The agency has also erected a special span of 73m, weighing about 800 tonnes, near the Hindon river. A similar span is also coming up near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (near Duhai) where RRTS trains will move over the elevated expressway.

“The 150m-long span that we are constructing is the third and the longest span weighing about 3,200 tonnes. It has pre-fabricated parts, which are being assembled at night. We are also taking blocks from Delhi Metro at night for completing the structure. For the purpose, we are using two special cranes, which have capacity to lift 300 and 500 tonnes of prefabricated pieces,” said an officer from NCRTC.

“The entire 150 metres span is a single structure and supported by a single pillar,” the officer added.

The RRTS project is proposed to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of high-speed trains. Of the 82km, a 17km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai is being developed in Ghaziabad. This stretch is likely to commence operations by March 2023 while the entire route is likely to be commissioned by March 2025. The RRTS project is pegged at a cost of ₹30,274 crore.

“The special span of 150 metres is being put in place as there is space constraint at the site and smooth movement of RRTS trains is required. With the help of this span, the high-speed RRTS train can move easily over the flyover, GT Road and Metro alignment. The span will be placed with a clearance of 8m above the Metro line,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

Officials said they are working on the project on random days to ensure traffic movement on GT Road is not hampered. The GT Road is one of the busiest highway stretches in Ghaziabad and connects Sahibabad to Ghaziabad city and also takes traffic towards Meerut and Bulandshahr.

All the three special spans - near Hindon river, near the expressway and the one that is being constructed near the New Bus Adda Metro station - fall in the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad.

To facilitiate the movement of RRTS trains, the NCRTC is also constructing the Ghaziabad RRTS station in order to facilitate movement of trains over the Metro alignment.

According to officials, the first RRTS train with six coaches is expected to arrive within three months and thereafter the trial run will start.

