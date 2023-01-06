RRTS project: UP gives nod to 17 RRTS feeder-bus routes in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government has given in-principle approval for 17 proposed feeder-bus routes from Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations in Ghaziabad. Officials of the regional transport department said they will now take up the proposal and start the routes before the 17km RRTS section becomes operational in March.

The transport department in November 2022 proposed 17 routes from three RRTS stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city and Guldhar. The three stations are part of 17km priority section which will be the country’s first RRTS stretch to open for passenger operations in March. Test runs of RRTS trains are already in progress.

“The government has given in-principle approval to our proposal and the modalities will be finalised in the upcoming meeting of the regional transport authority (RTA). The meeting is scheduled on January 10. Once the RTA discusses final modalities, we will float notification for issuing the permits to invite players to operate buses. These buses are expected to have 20 seats so that the turnaround time in transporting passengers is reduced,” said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer.

The proposed routes include nine originating from the Sahibabad RRTS station and four each from Ghaziabad city and Guldhar RRTS stations.

The routes will cater to passengers in far flung areas of Loni, UP Gate, Noida and Govindpuram, among others. The proposed plan indicates that nine routes from Sahibabad RRTS station require a fleet of 56 buses while 28 will be required from Ghaziabad city and 30 from Guldhar RRTS station.

The routes will cover the area within 12km radius of the three RRTS stations.

“Later, more routes for other stations will be chalked out to provide better last mile connectivity options to passengers. We are also in touch with other service providers such as cab operators, autos and bicycle providers. These services will help reduce number of vehicles on road as well as pollution,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

NCRTC officials estimate that the RRTS project will take 150,000 private vehicles off the road. The entire 82km RRTS project has 25 stations with 22 falling in Uttar Pradesh.

Box: proposed routes:

From Sahibabad RRTS station:

Loni, Shalimar Garden, Sahibabad railway station 10.2kms

Hindon civil airport, Shalimar Garden, Sahibabad railway station 7.6kms

Loni, Mohan Nagar 12.2kms

Hindon civil airport, Mohan Nagar 9.5kms

Noida sector 62, CISF, Indirapuram, Vasundhara 5.3kms

Noida sector 62, Aditya Mall, Indirapuram, Vasundhara 7.8kms

UP-Gate, Dabur Chowk, Vaishali metro, Sahibabad Mandi 6.3kms

UP-Gate, Abhay Khand, Gyan Khand, Atal Chowk, Vasundhara 7.7kms

Kaushambi ISBT, Sahibabad Industrial Area 5.9kms

From Ghaziabad RRTS station:

Noida sector 51/52, Gaur Chowk, Pratap Vihar, Vijay Nagar, Siddharth Vihar 5.85kms

Gaur Chowk, Crossings Republik, ABES College, Vijay Nagar, Siddharth Vihar 11.5kms

Lal Kuan, Sadar tehsil, Chaudhary Morh, Old bus stand, New Arya Nagar 9.4kms

Lal Kuan, Loha Mandi, Kavi Nagar, Lohiya Nagar, Old bus stand, Navyug Market 9.6kms

From Guldhar RRTS station:

Wave City, Kavi Nagar, ALT Centre 10kms

Dasna, Gangapuram, Shastri Nagar, ALT Centre 11.5kms

Govindpuram, Shastri Nagar, ALT Centre 9.4kms

Ghaziabad railway station, New Bus Adda, Raj Nagar Extension, River Hindon metro 9.6kms

