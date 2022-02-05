Sachin Pilot campaigns in Jewar, says BJP rule helped the rich get richer

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, the rich have gotten richer and the poor have become poorer, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said Friday.

Alluding to the Parliament speech by fellow Congress leader and member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, Pilot said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) was right in saying that there are two Indias --- one comprising the rich and the other comprising the poor. The BJP will be completely voted out of power this election because it has failed on all fronts.”

On Wednesday, addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi criticised the Modi-led Union government and spoke on the issues of Pegasus, unemployment, undermining of the federal structure of the country and the Chinese aggression.

Pilot was welcomed by party workers on Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway in Noida while on his way to Jewar to canvass votes for candidate Manoj Chaudhary. Chaudhary, a first-timer, is up against sitting MLA and BJP candidate Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Narendra Bhati Dedha and Samajwadi party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana.

The battle for the constituency has garnered much interest, as the Noida international greenfield airport is coming up in Jewar and the project is crucial to deciding the future of the region. The constituency is part of the Gautam Budh Nagar district, which goes to polls in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 10.

Pilot also attended a small gathering of party workers in Navada village.

Addressing the gathering, Pilot said, “BJP’s double-engine government (at the Centre and state) has failed completely on all fronts, particularly on the issue of farmers, inflation and employment. People of UP will dethrone them. The Congress is fighting this election on farmers’ issues, women’s safety, employment and inflation.”

Pilot accused the BJP of dividing society on the basis of religion, and seeking votes on these grounds.He also praised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her hard work during the election campaign.

“She has been working hard and connecting well with women, farmers and other sections of society,” said Pilot, while appealing to the people to vote for Congress.

MLA Singh refuted the charge that his party was creating divisions among people. “The BJP is seeking votes on the basis of development works that our government has done in the past five years. BJP does not divide people, the Congress does. Our government at the Centre and the state has worked very well and people know that,” he said.

