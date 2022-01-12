Samosas to BMWs: Ghaziabad rolls out rate list of items used in election campaigns

While political parties are busy fine tuning the list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, to be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Ghaziabad district election officer on Tuesday rolled out a rate card, fixing the price of different items used in election campaigning by candidates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already enhanced the expenditure limit of candidates in assembly elections from ₹28 lakh to ₹40 lakh and the rate card will help officials keep a tab on each candidate’s spending.

According to the rates rolled out on Tuesday, a samosa or bread pakora will cost a candidate ₹10 while his expenditure account will be debited with ₹750 in case he distributes a kilogram of kaju barfi (a sweet made of cashews) during campaigning. A cup of tea or coffee will be charged ₹10, according to the rate list.

The item listed ranges from loudspeakers to different categories of tents and publicity related items such as generator sets, beds, chairs and publicity material such as banners and posters.

“The list will be given to candidates and the rates have been finalised for each and every item that could be used during campaigning. We have kept the rates on par with those announced during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rates of some items, though, have been changed,” said RK Singh, district election officer.

In case any candidate uses high-end cars such as Mercedes, Toyota Fortuner, BMW or Audi, their per day cost will be range from ₹8,000-12000 for up to 200km, plus extra charges for every kilometre over the limit.

As per the latest rate list, caps used during campaigns are priced at ₹ 60 a dozen and different types of garlands are in the range of ₹10 to ₹350; a chair on rent is priced at ₹10.

Likewise, a set of microphones used for public address has a rate ranging from ₹600-750 while usage of tractor will cost the candidate ₹1,300 per day and an auto ₹1,400 per day for travel up to 100km.

Depending upon the items used during campaigning, candidates will be required to maintain an expense sheet as per the list provided by the election officer. They will also have to open a new bank account and make payments for different expenditures from that account only.

“The candidates will be required to note down details of expenditure and the same should be submitted before the expenditure committee. Apart from submission by the candidate, our surveillance teams will also assess the items used by the candidate during campaigning. These teams will also maintain records for every candidate and expenditure will be cross verified. In case the details of expenditure are not submitted by the candidate, (s)he may be declared incompetent for future elections,” said Ritu Suhas, additional district magistrate.

As per norms, every candidate has to submit the final details within 30 days of the declaration of results.

The teams that will be keeping a watch on the expenditure will include flying squads, static teams, video surveillance teams, accounts teams and an expenditure observer.

The flying squad teams generally follow the candidates on the campaign trail and also make visits to rally venues and camp offices set up by candidates in order to assess the expenditure they incur.

