Schools reopen after a month in Noida, see 60% attendance

Government and private schools in Gautam Budh Nagar reopened on Monday for in-person classes from one to eight, with most of the government schools witnessing more than 60% attendance on the first day of reopening, officials said.

The offline classes (nine to 12 standard) for senior students were reopened last week.

The schools were closed in Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 23 this year on account of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, the closure was extended till February 6 and schools were asked to conduct online classes. On February 5, the government issued an order stating that schools will be allowed to reopen for classes 9-12 on February 7 with strict Covid protocols. Then on February 12, the government ordered for reopening of in-person classes for classes one to eight as well.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar basic education officer DK Saxena, 577 government schools in the district resumed classes on Monday. “The attendance was above 60% at most primary and upper primary government schools in the district. We hope that the attendance will improve in the coming days. Proper Covid guidelines are being followed at all schools,” said Saxena, adding that private schools can decide on their own whether to reopen for physical classes or not.

According to the officials, there are around 350 private schools in the district.

Surbhi Singh, principal at Primary Government School, Rohillapur, Sector 132, said that out of 90 students, 58 attended the in-person classes on Monday. “The response has been good as over 60% of students attended the school. We are expecting full strength by the end of this week,” said Singh.

Renu Singh, principal at Amity International School, Noida, said that the attendance of students in classes 10 to 12 reached 95% while for the rest of the classes it was 30%. “We saw 30% attendance in lower classes on Monday, but the children were very excited to come back to school,” she said.

At Pathways School in Sector 100, authorities said that they will reopen primary classes (nursery to five) in a phased manner.

“Classes 9-12 witnessed 54% attendance on Monday. We will reopen classes six to eight on Tuesday, with 72% of parents giving consent. However, we will reopen primary classes in a phased manner, and have received consent of 75% of parents,” said Dr Shalini Advani, director, Pathways School.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents’ Welfare Society, said that despite the order from the Uttar Pradesh government, many parents did not send their children studying between nursery and eight to school on Monday.

“Some private schools in the district did not start in-person classes for students up to class eight, and those which did witnessed low attendance. Parents still have a sense of fear about Covid infection. Moreover, many parents are of the opinion that the in-person classes should start from the next session as the current session is about to end,” said Kataria.

Medical experts say that teachers need to keep reminding the younger students to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Younger students tend to mingle more. Hence, schools should ensure they keep reminding the students about wearing face masks, washing hands and using sanitisers. During lunch time, students should refrain from sharing food as it has chances of spread of infection,” said Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent at Community Health Centre, Bhangel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON