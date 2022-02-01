Section 144 of CrPC extended till March 31 in Noida

In view of the assembly polls and several festivals, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have extended the restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people, till March 31, 2022, in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

However, relaxations have been given for public meetings for elections as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the officials said.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order), issued an order in this regard on Monday. “This will be effective from February 1 to March 31, 2022. The district will go to polls on February 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled on March 10. Besides, in February, there are several festivals such as Vasant Panchmi, Holi, and Shab-e-Barat. Some competitive examinations are also scheduled in February and March. It is important to check unwanted elements to ensure enforcement of law and order in the district,” he said.

On December 26 last year, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had imposed Section 144 till January 31 to check the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the district.

On Monday, the ECI extended the ban on roadshows and political rallies in all poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, till February 11 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. The commission, however, granted some more relaxations to the restrictions in place. These included increasing the upper limit of persons in physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates to 1,000 from the current 500 or 50% of the venue capacity -- whichever is lesser.

The commission also granted permission for indoor meetings where a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) can attend. The ECI also enhanced the limit for door to door campaigns from 10 persons to 20 persons in its order.

The additional DCP said that people must observe social distancing and use face mask at public places. He said the traffic movement will be restricted from 10pm to 6am, except for vehicles engaged in emergency services, due to enforcement of the prohibitory orders.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the police teams are making elaborate arrangements to conduct the smooth assembly elections. “On Tuesday, police teams accompanied by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducted area domination exercises in villages like Sarfabad, Sorkha, and Parthala. We are keeping a strict vigil across the district,” he said.