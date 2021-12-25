Section 144 of CrPC to be in force in Gautam Budh Nagar till Jan 31

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a public space, will now be in force till January 31. Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) law and order, issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

Dwivedi said that the order has been issued as there are some festivals and exams in January and to check the spread of Omicron variant in the district. “The government is organising some board examinations in January. Conducting these examinations smoothly is a priority. The district police had already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC last month, which is valid till December 31. The revised order mandated Section 144 in the district till January 31,” he said.

The order states that no person will be allowed at a public place without face mask. Since the night curfew also came into effect on Saturday, only vehicles engaged in emergency services and those carrying essential goods will be allowed to ply from 11pm – 5am.

Dwivedi said the police will also make special arrangements to conduct examinations in the district. “The examinee should not carry calculator, mobile phones or any prohibited items to the examination centre. The police will also ensure that no photocopy shop remains open around 200 metres from the exam centres on the day of exam and a day before to check for malpractices,” he said. Any kind of protest or gathering will not be allowed during this period.

Police said people violating the above guidelines will be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.