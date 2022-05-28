Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida

Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.

Officials of the education department said that they had sent a notice to BYJU’s Tuition Centre on May 9, asking the owners why they had not registered the centre, but no to no avail, following which they decided to take action. BYJU’s is an ed-tech company with a large online presence that recently started offline coaching classes as well.

“We received a complaint (the identity of the complainant is withheld), based on which we sent the owners a notice on May 9 asking them to come to our office and explain why they did not have the requisite permissions. When nobody turned up, we conducted a physical inspection on Friday and found that they did not have any of the permissions to operate as an offline coaching centre. We checked our records and discovered they had not even applied for the requisite permissions,” said Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DIOS added that BYJU’S tuition centre is also not registered under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002.

Meanwhile, representatives of BYJU’S said they are taking corrective steps. “We are working closely with the authorities to address the matter and taking all necessary steps to ensure teaching continues uninterrupted,” said a BYJU’s spokesperson.

Officials of the education department said that several coaching centres have recently started operating after two years of remaining shut due to Covid-19-related restrictions. However, many haven’t registered themselves or taken other requisite permissions. The department has started looking into all such centres across the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Officials said that all coaching centres have been asked to complete the formalities so that students don’t have to suffer if the centre is closed down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}