Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions.
Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
Officials of the education department said that they had sent a notice to BYJU’s Tuition Centre on May 9, asking the owners why they had not registered the centre, but no to no avail, following which they decided to take action. BYJU’s is an ed-tech company with a large online presence that recently started offline coaching classes as well.
“We received a complaint (the identity of the complainant is withheld), based on which we sent the owners a notice on May 9 asking them to come to our office and explain why they did not have the requisite permissions. When nobody turned up, we conducted a physical inspection on Friday and found that they did not have any of the permissions to operate as an offline coaching centre. We checked our records and discovered they had not even applied for the requisite permissions,” said Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar.
The DIOS added that BYJU’S tuition centre is also not registered under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002.
Meanwhile, representatives of BYJU’S said they are taking corrective steps. “We are working closely with the authorities to address the matter and taking all necessary steps to ensure teaching continues uninterrupted,” said a BYJU’s spokesperson.
Officials of the education department said that several coaching centres have recently started operating after two years of remaining shut due to Covid-19-related restrictions. However, many haven’t registered themselves or taken other requisite permissions. The department has started looking into all such centres across the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Officials said that all coaching centres have been asked to complete the formalities so that students don’t have to suffer if the centre is closed down.
Collection agent robbed of ₹3.42 lakh in Greater Noida
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. Police said that Lodhi was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime. Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects.
Nigerian national held for cyber fraud worth ₹60 lakh in Noida
The cyber crime team of Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly duping over 300 Indian women of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage after befriending them on social media platforms and matrimonial websites. Galumje has been identified as Garuba Galumje, who hails from Lagos in Nigeria, and was staying in south Delhi's Kishangarh area from where he was arrested.
Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues
The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed. The company paid ₹1.3 crore of the R ₹13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. Greater Noida authority.
NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida
The National Green Tribunal has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.
At least 200 of DLF condominium fall ill, water contamination suspected
At least 205 residents of Westend Heights in DLF Phase 5 fell ill over the past three days--the youngest among them being a two-year-old boy, who is currently admitted to hospital for diarrhoea — allegedly after consuming drinking water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Chief medical officer of Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav said 96 residents, who had reported symptoms, were given medicines.
