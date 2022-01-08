Seven cops infected in Ghaziabad, district sees 609 fresh Covid cases

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases has started affecting front-line workers as seven policemen in Ghaziabad were found positive for the infection on Friday. Confirming the development, senior police officers said more police personnel could likely be infected in Modinagar.

The Ghaziabad district on Thursday recorded 360 fresh Covid cases after conducting 8,007 tests, which spiked to 609 new cases on Friday, from a total of 8,802 samples tested. The alarming rise has caused the positivity rate -- the ratio of people who test positive from among the total tested -- to climb to 4.36% on January 7 from 3.64% on January 6.

The overall positivity rate since the start of pandemic is 2.64%, district health officials said.

“Seven policemen, including the SHO of Loni Border police station, have tested positive for Covid and all of them have been asked to stay in home isolation and follow Covid protocols. We have information about some more policemen from our SWAT team in Modinagar getting infected. We are confirming this,” said Pawan Kumar, senior superintendent of police.

“A majority of our personnel have taken both doses of Covid vaccine and we have asked them to turn up for a precautionary dose, which will be administered to front-line workers starting January 10,” the SSP said.

According to the district health department, Ghaziabad district at present has 57,543 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,771 active cases. Of these, 1,629 contracted the disease in the first seven days of January.

“Testing has been increased since the past three days and that is helping us find and treat more infected people. In the coming days, we are planning to increase daily testing to about 10,000 with about 60-70% of tests being RT-PCR,” said RK Singh, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

Of the 1,771 active cases, the district has only 13 patients who are hospitalised and the hospitalisation rate is about 0.73%.

“The cases are expected to rise further and they will soon peak. It is expected that cases may come down by February. Although cases are rising, the severity of infection is low or even negligible. It is vital that those who have not taken the vaccine get it fast. Even parents should expedite vaccination of children,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to district officials, till January 6, Indirapuram had the highest number of patients at 262, followed by Carte segment (comprising localities of Shastri Nagar, Govindpuram etc) with 260 cases.

On the other hand, Raj Nagar has a total of 131 cases and nearby Raj Nagar Extension with 108 cases. Other localities such as Sahibabad, Vaishali and Vasundhara have 147, 163 and 124 cases, respectively.

The district health department said 102 rapid response teams are working round the clock to trace contacts and to check on the health of infected patients.

“The severity of infection is low and those in the age group of 21-50 years are the ones mostly affected since this segment keeps travelling for work. Our vaccination coverage is nearing 100% and those who have not taken their vaccine doses should get them at the earliest,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

