Seven suspects arrested in Noida

Police on Wednesday arrested seven suspects for their alleged involvement in different crimes in Noida.

Sector 58 police arrested four suspects, who were allegedly involved in theft and snatching cases in Noida for the last six months, and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a checking drive on Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Sector 58 police station, said a police team received information about the movement of the suspects near the Sector 62 roundabout. “A team reached the spot and stopped a Hyundai i-10 car, which had no registration number plate, for checking. The police found four countrymade guns, six live cartridges, two screw drivers, and four wire cutters in their possession,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Sachin Pal (22) from Ghaziabad, Ashraf Mia (23) from West Bengal, Sachin Jatav (21) from Bulandshahr and Ajay Jaiswal (24) from Bihar.

“During interrogation, the suspects revealed they were planning to commit a crime when the police team arrested them,” said the SHO. The four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, Sector 49 police arrested three suspects involved in stealing motorcycles in Noida. The suspects were identified as Mulayam Singh (30), Kunwar Veer (28), and Vishal Kumar (28)--all residents of Aligarh.

Anjani Kumar Singh, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said the three men were travelling on a motorcycle near Barolla T-Point on Wednesday. “The police team stopped them for checking but they failed to produce the vehicle’s paper. During interrogation, the revealed that they had stolen the motorcycle six months ago,” said Singh.

The police conducted a search at their hideout in Noida and recovered three more motorcycles. The police said the suspects used to conduct a recce before stealing the vehicles. Five cases of vehicle theft were registered against them in Noida. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

