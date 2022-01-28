Shah starts poll campaign from Dalit’s house in Greater Noida

Eyeing Dalit votes in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bastion of Dadri, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kicked off his door-to-door campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from a Dalit’s home in Greater Noida’s Tugalpur village of Dadri assembly constituency.

Dadri is the home turf of BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati and approximately 15% of a total 587,000 voters are Dalits, according to the latest voters’ list.

Shah, along with Dadri candidate Tejpal Nagar, visited at least four houses and a few shops in Tugalpur’s by-lanes, where Dalits live in large numbers. His visit to the predominantly Dalit area assumes significance as Mayawati hails from Badalpur village of Dadri and, for that reason, the assembly segment has always been a stronghold of the BSP.

However, in 2017, BJP’s Tejpal Nagar effected an upset by defeating BSP candidate and two-time MLA Satveer Singh Gujjar by a margin of 80,000 votes. And, this time, the BJP is sparing no trick to win the seat again, including having the home minister open his campaign from Dadri.

A confident Nagar said, “We are winning Dadri and forming a government in UP easily because our government has worked for all communities. We aim to defeat our rivals by a margin bigger than that of 2017 because people have realised that only the BJP can develop UP,” he said.

After interacting with Shah and Nagar, Juhi Sagar, an MBA student and a Dalit from Tugalpur village, said, “We are with the BJP because it has provided a safe environment to women and worked for the welfare of all communities,”

Shah also addressed a “prabhaavi matdaata samwad (effective voter dialogue)” in Greater Noida’s Sharda University and delivered a 35-minute speech to motivate party cadre ahead of the seven phased polls, starting February 10.

Speaking at the event, Shah said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has brought about a change in the last five years in every section of society and is now seeking a second term for the betterment of society.

“This election is not only to elect an MLA or chief minister but to constructively support Yogi Adityanath’s good governance. This is the election to fight against the “four misdeeds” of previous governments -- corruption, nepotism, appeasement of a particular section of people and mafiaraj -- that destroyed this state for long.

Recalling the rule by the Kalyan Singh government of the BJP in 1991, Shah said,”Babu ji Kalyan Singh of BJP was the first to give good governance in the state and now it is the Yogi government. This government has worked for all sections of society; created jobs, set up industries, put mafias in jail, built infrastructure, hospitals, universities, expressways and what not to improve the image of the state. But a lot more is left to do.”

“In the last five years, the Adityanath government has put every goonda behind bars -- be it Azam Khan, Ateeq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansar and others,” said Shah.

Asking why the opposition parties were feeling uncomfortable about income tax searches, Shah said, “The income tax searches found truckloads of black money and they started feeling the pain. Why? Because they have a connection to that money.”

They claimed to work for the backward caste but did nothing during their regime, he said. “Our government created a commission to work for the backward castes and provided reservation for medical students. We are working for all communities,” he affirmed.

Accusing the BJP leader of resorting to falsehoods, SP spokesperson Raghwnedra Dube said, “BJP leaders will say any falsity to woo voters. These elections, voters will teach the BJP a lesson. the SP government from 2012 to 2017 provided a conducive environment for all sections -- be it businessmen, Dalits, professionals or others. People will vote for the SP-RLD combine because they want change.”

Countering Shah’s allegations, Gautam Budh Nagar BSP chief Lakhmi Singh said, “It is the BSP that developed Noida and Greater Noida and also built the Yamuna Expressway, among other important development projects in the state and the people know that. All allegations made by Amit Shah are baseless and people will teach the BJP a lesson using their votes.” said Lakhmi Singh BSP president from Gautam Budh Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON