Six assembly segments in Ghaziabad ready for elections under phase 1 on Feb 10

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday as the Election Commission of India announced the seven-phase poll schedule for upcoming assembly elections in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. Ghaziabad district will go to polls on February 10 under phase one of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh,

Officials from the district administration said they have started removing publicity material and will remove all banners/hoardings from public places in the next 24 hours. According to the updated electoral rolls, the district has 2,899,484 eligible voters, of whom 1,605,081 are male voters, 1,294,214 female voters and 189 voters in the ‘others’ category.

The district has five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and part of Dhaulana, which is in Hapur district.

“As the MCC has been imposed, all the publicity material will be removed within 24 hours. As directed by the ECI, there will be no roadshows, rallies, etc till January 15. We will soon issue a notification in this regard,” said district magistrate of Ghaziabad R K Singh.

“This election, we have 30,273 first time voters. We will provide the option of postal ballots to people with disabilities and senior citizens over 80 years. They also have an option to cast their votes at their respective booths,” said Singh.

“In the wake of the Covid pandemic, we will also give the option of casting vote through postal ballots to Covid positive patients. They may also be allowed at the booths if they are in PPE kits. Separate arrangements regarding this will be made at the booths. In all, 30 teams will be deployed 24x7 to check violation of MCC guidelines. About 1,750 polling booths will also have the facility of webcasting,” said the district magistrate.

Singh added about 18,897 personnel will be deployed for poll-related work and cross-verification of their Covid positive reports, if any, will be taken up.

“We will ensure that their Covid positive status is checked in government labs. We will simply not accept the reports if the tests have been done by private labs. We will get these cross-checked with government laboratory,” he added.

According to official data, the six assembly segments will have 728 polling centres, which will have 3,353 polling booths.

In wake of the upcoming elections, the police department issued a 24x7 helpline number 9643208971, where anyone can send pictures, videos or information about violation of MCC norms.

“We will immediately conduct an inquiry and lodge an FIR against errant individuals. Our social media cell, local intelligence unit and surveillance teams will also keep an eye on violators. We have already taken preventive action against 3,000 people under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. Moreover, some 115 people who have been booked under provisions of the Goonda Act. Apart from this, we have identified 57 different sensitive hamlets having about 300 voters. Proper police deployment will be there for these voters,” said Pawan Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

He said in the last elections, 36-40 companies of paramilitary forces and 6,000 civil police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“The same number of personnel will be deployed for these elections and two companies of the Border Security Force will be deployed on January 11 for area domination exercise. It is also directed that all arms licence holders (about 15,470 licencees) deposit their arms within a week. In case they wish to get themselves exempted, they should present their application before a screening-committee,” SSP added.

