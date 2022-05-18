Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way

A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The incident took place when the cyclists were returning from Pari Chowk at around 6.30am.

“The truck allegedly hit the six cyclists and all of them were injured. While five of them suffered minor injuries, one has been grievously injured. They were taken to a private hospital for treatment. A written complaint has been received in the matter and further investigations are underway. We have impounded the truck but the driver is on the run,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.

According to Lakshmi Kant Shukla, who lodged the complaint, a total of 14 members of the group were cycling along the expressway on Tuesday morning when the accident took place. “While eight of us were cruising ahead, six members of our group were trailing behind and were cycling in a queue. Suddenly, a speeding truck hit them from behind. We came to know about the incident when a commuter told us that our teammates have been injured and we rushed to the spot,” he said.

“By then, the truck driver and helper fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. We called the police and ambulances and took the injured cyclists to a hospital”, Shukla added. He said that the group has been cycling on the same route since the last five years.

“We have been cycling on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for the last five years from 5am to 6.30am. All of us are working professionals and are focused on maintaining our fitness,” Shukla said, adding that while the accident was unfortunate, they are determined to continue with their routine.

Police said that one of the cyclists, identified as Virendra Shukla, suffered a deep cut on his ankle and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 128, while the remaining five members suffered minor injuries.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association and a cyclist himself said that they are not left with much choice but to ride on expressways.

“There are no proper cycling tracks in Gautam Budh Nagar and cyclists are forced to ride on the expressway. A dedicated cycling corridor during the morning hours can definitely help us avoid such incidents,” said Singh, who was also present among the group of riders when the accident took place.

22-year-old man dies after being hit by school bus

A 22-year-old man died after his scooty was allegedly hit by a school bus at the Sector 47-48 junction on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Lohia, a resident of Gejha village in Sector 93, said police. He was a student of class 12 at a government school.

The incident took place at around 1pm, when Lohia was returning home from school.

“The speeding bus hit the scooty at the Sector 47-48 junction. As he was not wearing a helmet, he suffered injuries on his head. A police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot and he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The family members of the man were informed about the incident and the body was sent for a post-mortem,” said Tej Kumar, senior sub-inspector at Sector 39 police station.

Kumar said that they are trying to trace the school bus and its diver.

The deceased’s father Paramveer Lohia is a local politician in Gautam Budh Nagar and was formerly a senior leader of Noida Congress, police added.

