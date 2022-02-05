SP chief Akhilesh invokes Mihir Bhoj in midnight address to workers in Noida

After several delays and numerous cancellations, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary finally made it to Noida late Thursday to address party workers in the Dadri assembly constituency.

Although party functionaries claimed that the leaders were “only passing through Noida and Dadri areas”, en route to Delhi where they were staying overnight, videos of the event showed the SP-RLD motorcade surrounded by a horde of supporters bearing flags, even as the party leaders stood up through the SUV rooftop to hold aloft a framed picture of Samrat Mihir Bhoj, a ninth century Hindu ruler of the region, whom both the Gurjars and Rajputs have claimed as their own. Alongside the two party chiefs was the Dadri SP-RLD candidate Rajkumar Bhati, appealing to the large Gurjar elector base to vote for him.

The midnight show prompted the Noida police to register a case against four SP-RLD leaders and around 400 supporters for violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols. The case came on a complaint against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati and SP district president Indra Pradhan.

Sanjeev Kumar, SHO, Dadri police station, said, “The Election Commission guidelines clearly state that no campaigning is allowed after 8pm. However, the leaders were out with supporters late night. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

Party sources confirmed that the leaders reached Sector 73 around 12.50am; the Iskcon temple in Noida around 1.10am and the DND Flyway around 1.30am before heading towards Delhi.

“The complaint is based on a false premise. Our events in Noida and Dadri were cancelled because of the crowds delaying Akhilesh ji in Bulandshahr. There was no campaigning as such; he merely met party workers on his way to Delhi,” said Gaurav Yadav, SP Noida spokesperson.

While BJP leaders claimed that the midnight ”roadshow” was a violation of the model code and Covid protocols, Congress leaders alleged that the local administration is biased against opposition parties.

“The Covid and Election Commission guidelines are meant for all parties and this midnight show of strength is a blatant violation of rules. Strict action should be taken in this case. Akhilesh Yadav has himself said that he believes in the ‘Noida Jinx’ (some politicians believe that a visit to Noida would result in a loss of power) and did not come here even once as chief minister. Shamed by our chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s fearless visits to Noida, he was forced to show his face here. Even that was a cowardly late-night visit, and he did not step down from his vehicle,” said Tanmay Shankar, Noida BJP spokesperson.

Congress candidate from Noida, Pankhuri Pathak, said, “It only has to be investigated whether there was a violation or not. We have seen that the local administration is completely biased against all opposition parties. There was a similar case against Congress leader and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel when he was only visiting door-to-door, but there was no action against Amit Shah when he came to the district with thousands of supporters.”

The Mihir Bhoj controversy has been a poll issue for nearly six months now, and every political party in the region has cashed in on it. A 15-foot statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj was unveiled by CM Adityanath at a community college in Dadri last year. However, in the run-up to the unveiling, both Gurjars and Rajputs claimed that Mihir Bhoj belonged to their respective communities. Some Gurjar youth tore down posters claiming that the word ‘Gurjar’ was deliberately not used before the king’s name. Later, Rajput groups smeared black ink over the word ‘Gurjar’ used in the foundation stone of the statue.

“The Gurjars as well as Rajputs make up the majority votes in Dadri. The local MLA has invariably been a Gurjar in the past several years. This area has a predominantly Gurjar population for generations, which also led to the establishment of the Mihir Bhoj Inter-college and other institutions in Dadri. These are among the few Gurjar community owned institutions in the country. So political leaders know who to appease in this constituency. There was a slight change in the demography recently with high-rises coming up in Greater Noida West and getting occupied by non-Gurjars, but few of them go out to vote,” said Lajjaram Bhati, assistant secretary and member of the Vidya Sabha that manages the six Mihir Bhoj institutions in Dadri.