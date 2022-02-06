SP gave protection to terrorists and mafia, says Nadda in Noida

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and star campaigner JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party gave “protection” to the mafia and terrorists during its tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda was in Noida’s Sector 12 to drum up support for BJP candidate Pankaj Singh.

Nadda levelled allegations against former chief minister Yadav, citing the Gol Ghar bomb blast in Gorakhpur in 2007.

Addressing a public meeting at a college in the city, Nadda said, “During its tenure, SP gave protection to the mafia and terrorists. There were three bomb blasts at Gol Ghar in Gorakhpur on May 22, 2007. The blast was executed by Pakistan-sponsored terror organisation Indian Mujahideen, along with a Bangladeshi terror outfit. It was the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that got hold of the perpetrators and two of the suspects were arrested. One was Tariq Kasim from Azamgarh and the other was Khalid Mujahid, who hailed from Jaunpur. Akhilesh Yadav tried to withdraw the case against the blast suspects when he was the UP chief minister. Yadav also claimed that he was withdrawing the case in order to maintain communal harmony, but the Allahabad high court refused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda further said, “Today, both the suspects are behind bars after being sentenced to life imprisonment”.

“Terrorists had attacked the CRPF camp in Rampur and seven jawans were killed. The NIA arrested seven people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahabuddin. However, the then chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, withdrew the cases registered against them. Again, it was the Allahabad high court that quashed his decision,” Nadda said at the public meeting, which comprised party workers and influential voter groups.

Nadda said the SP is synonymous with “hooliganism”, while UP is writing a new story of peace and development under the BJP’s rule. “During SP rule, the state saw mafia raj and abductions became an industry, whereas under the Yogi Adityanath government, all sorts of crimes have seen a decline,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda also taunted Yadav over the “Noida jinx”. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Noida over 10 times, but have they (Yadav and SP leaders) ever come here? Even in the 21st Century, they continue to live with such superstitions,” he said.

Nadda also raked up the Muzaffarnagar riots and said, “Remember the 2013 riots? Even the Supreme Court said that they were a result of the SP government’s failure and that the arrangements for compensation were such that only one community could benefit.”

Talking about the alleged Kairana exodus, Nadda said, “During the SP government, Hindu families left Kairana, but during BJP’s tenure, more than 60 families have returned”. He also said that ever since the BJP government took charge in 2017, the basis of development has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the SP refuted the allegations made by Nadda.

Raj Kumar Bhati, the SP’s Dadri candidate who is also the party’s state spokesperson, said that the BJP should tell the public about their own work in the last five years rather than pointing fingers at them.

“The BJP is trying to mislead the public by talking about bygone incidents rather than what they did during their tenure,” said Bhati. When asked about the Rampur and Gorakhpur allegations, he said, “The BJP leader is distorting facts. Our party never protected terrorists. We always work towards the interest of the general public”.

“Everyone knows that the BJP orchestrated the Muzaffarnagar riots,” Bhati further said.

Political experts said that the BJP is using the strategy of instilling fear among voters during the ongoing poll campaign. “The objective of raking up old incidents and issues during the SP government is to create fear among voters that if they don’t vote for the BJP, UP will be taken over by hooligans. This strategy worked for the ruling party during the 2017 state polls as well,” said Dr Bhawna Sharma, assistant professor (political science) at the Amity University, Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Nadda also reiterated the ruling party’s development agenda and said, “Today, we talk about development. Earlier, leaders from other parties used to talk only about caste and religion.”

Nadda listed a number of development projects in Gautam Budh Nagar, including the Jewar International Airport, crediting the ruling government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressed locals at a ‘jan chaupal’ in Haldoni village of Dadri constituency on Saturday. “The MY (Modi-Yogi) factor, which is synonymous with inclusive empowerment, has replaced the previous MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor, which was a symbol of communalism and casteism”, Naqvi said.

Naqvi said the tenures of BJP leaders late Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and now Adityanath are considered to be the golden period for the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON