SP-RLD promise development in Ghaziabad, announce new sops

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav promised a new development agenda for Ghaziabad on Saturday, besides announcing the opening of subsidised canteens and grocery stores for the poor, and enacting a law to guarantee urban employment if voted to power in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav announced the proposed initiatives at a joint press conference with his election ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary in Ghaziabad on Saturday. The SP has fielded three candidates and the RLD two for the five assembly seats in the region. All five are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voters in Uttar Pradesh will elect a new assembly through polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results for all 403 seats will be declared on March 10.

Ghaziabad will vote in the first phase, along with in 53 other seats in western UP, which has become a hotbed of hectic election campaigning as the SP-RLD alliance looks to wrest the initiative from the BJP in the crucial farm belt. A large section of farmers in western UP participated in the year-long agitation against the contentious farm laws that have now been repealed.

“We will revive the MSME sector units. I know that a private cycle unit in Ghaziabad was shut down; once we come to power, we will revive the unit with the help of a special package. It is because the cycle (the Samajwadi Party symbol) is close to my heart. It will also help people in many allied units get jobs,” Yadav said.

He said that during his previous term, a school was constructed in Khoda Colony and efforts were made to convert the area into a nagar palika (municipality).

“We promise a hospital, degree college and drinking water to households in Khoda Colony as it houses a major population of people from UP and Bihar. Everyone knows that it was Netaji (Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav) who initiated works for the Metro projects in Ghaziabad. We will take up traffic management plans, and environment, pollution and solid waste issues. We will construct places where people can go for outings. We plan to make the city at par with Delhi,” Yadav added.

Khoda Colony comprises an estimated 300,000-400,000 voters and has the potential to turn the election in favour of a particular candidate.

Yadav said that if voted to power, his government would construct a hospital and a special trauma centre in Modinagar.

He also promised the people a hospital in Sahibabad.

“In Sahibabad, we will provide the people with a hospital as most cannot afford treatment in private hospitals. During Covid, people were forced to withdraw from their savings. That time people were in great need of government help,” he added .

Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary chose to comment on the condition of roads in Ghaziabad.

“When we form a government, we will work seriously here. The roads in upmarket colonies in Ghaziabad are potholed. We are working on a development agenda as the people are also seeking development,” he added.

Meanwhile in Muradnagar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also held a meeting on Saturday, dismissed the SP leader’s claims of providing residents with free electricity up to 300 units if the party came to power.

Earlier this month, Yadav promised 300 units of free electricity to households as well as free power to farmers for irrigation.

“People during whose tenure there was no electricity are now promising free electricity. We are providing free tests and free treatment besides free vaccine (for Covid). If this pandemic had come during the previous regime, things would have been devastating,” Adityanath said Saturday.

“There were no doctors, no medicines during those times. I called an all-party meeting regarding the Covid situation at Raj Bhavan (governor’s office), but no one from SP arrived. They said they were not concerned with Covid. The Opposition parties were missing during the pandemic and it was the UP government and BJP workers who lent the people a helping hand,” Adityanath added.

Adityanath also highlighted the development works taken up during his government’s tenure, and said: “Why were they were not able to take up development works during their tenure? Why was the work for the Rapid Rail not taken up earlier? We are constructing a sports’ university at Meerut and developing a film city nearby (in Noida). The Ganga Expressway will link Meerut to Prayagraj. So, people can start their journey in the morning and be able to take a holy dip at Sangam within six hours.”

Political experts said that all parties are highlighting the development agenda.

“They know that people want development. The poll promises by the SP are interesting but they should also be implementable. The BJP, on the other hand, is banking on the development works they already did in the region. So, it is now up to the voter to decide,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) at MM College at Modinagar.

In Ghaziabad, Yadav announced other sops as well: “We will arrange for food in these canteens, and a plate will be made available for ₹10. The idea is to get rid of the problem of hunger from the state. Earlier, we started this scheme, where a plate was available for ₹20, but the BJP stopped it... We will also bring in an urban employment guarantee act on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). This will help youth and people who come to cities in search of jobs.”

Yadav also accused the BJP of “negative politics” and said his government’s focus would be on Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganga-Yamuna culture. The term is used as a euphemism to denote the fusion of Hindu and Muslim elements).

