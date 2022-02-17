Submit progress report on time or face penalty, UP-Rera tells realtors

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has warned the realtors that a penalty of ₹10,000 will be imposed on those who fail to submit the quarterly progress report of their respective projects as per stipulated time.

The real estate regulator has made it mandatory for filing a quarterly report to monitor the construction status of a project.

The UP-Rera in November last year extended time for filing the quarterly report from December 2021 to February 2022, in view of the Covid-induced restrictions.

“If the builders do not file the quarterly progress report within this extended deadline, they will be required to pay the penalty,” said Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, secretary of UP-Rera.

According to the UP-Rera officials, the promoters have to upload the all the construction details of their projects on the Rera website every quarter. Since the status report is in public domain via the Rera website, homebuyers can easily get the update of their respective projects, the officials said.

According to UP-Rera, there are at least 500 realty projects registered with the regulator in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

Prashant Tiwari, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (west UP chapter), said that the quarterly report should be filed on time. “We will appeal to all realtors to submit the quarterly report as per the stipulated time frame, as it will benefit the homebuyers and restore the faith in the system,” said Tiwari.

