Supertech told to pay 40 lakh to aggrieved homebuyer

he Delhi high court on Wednesday directed real estate developer Supertech to pay ₹40 lakh, in two instalments, to a homebuyer, on whose complaint of delay in giving possession of a villa the company’s managing director was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Justice Amit Bansal ordered that the first instalment of ₹20 lakh should be given on or before December 31 and the second instalment by January 31.

The counsel for Supertech said the balance amount is ₹72 lakh, and that they have paid more than the principal amount. He also sought six months to pay the money, saying that the company was not doing well financially. “Please allow us to pay in nine instalments,” he said.

However, Vrinda Kapoor, counsel for the complainant, objected to the proposal, saying the balance was ₹76 lakh. She requested that the money be paid in two instalments of ₹35 lakh. But the court asked the company to pay ₹40 lakh in two instalments as there was dispute over the pending amount, and posted the matter for hearing February 11.

On September 20, the national consumer commission sentenced the managing director (MD) of Supertech to three years in jail for not refunding the homebuyer after having failed to hand over possession of the house in Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuma Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA) for several years.

The commission also issued an arrest warrant against MD, while directing that its order will come into effect after seven days if the builder fails to deposit around ₹1.79 crore by then.

The money ( ₹1.75 crore) is to be paid to Brigadier (retired) Kanwal Batra and his daughter Aakriti Batra, who jointly purchased a villa in Supertech’s Upcountry project, offered by the builder in December 2013 at a cost of approximately ₹1.03 crore, which the builder promised to deliver in August 2014.

Challenging the national consumer panel’s order, Supertech had gone to the high court in September arguing that it acted out of its jurisdiction and also did not give the company a chance to present its case.

On September 24, the court stayed the arrest after Supertech MD agreed to give ₹50 lakh to Batra. Till date Supertech has repaid ₹1.07 crore.

