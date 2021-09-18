Surajpur wetland inundated; avoid visits, says forest department

The Surajpur reserve forest and wetland, the city’s only official wetland and a major birding site, has been waterlogged for the past few days, officials from the forest department said. The officials have asked birders to not visit the wetland for one week.

According to the forest department, heavy rainfall over the past few days led to excessive water inlet into the reserve forest area through a large drain.

While most of the areas of the park have been inundated, at certain places the rainwater has levelled with the lake, the officials said, adding that they are currently cleaning the drain that passes through the wetland.

“The Surajpur reserve forest is a low-lying area. Also, a stormwater drain passes through the lake and another drain goes out. Due to rain, excessive water has been fed into the drain and thus it is clogged now. Several parts of the forest areas are submerged and the level of lake has risen. We are working to clean the outlet drain, and hope that waterlogging will be cleared in next three days,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest department, Gautam Budh Nagar.

A stormwater drain called Havelia originates from Hapur, and one of the streams of Havelia goes into Surajpur while the other meets Hindon river near Kasna area.

The officials said that though Surajpur wetland doesn’t have a ticketing system and visitors and birders are allowed inside on “goodwill to promote birding”, it is not advisable to visit for a week.

“A few birders had arrived at the wetland, though it is not advisable for people to visit currently. We would request birders to avoid the wetland for a few days,” added Srivastava.

Spread over an area of 308 hectares, of which 60 hectares is lake, Surajpur wetland is the city’s largest reserve forest and one of three major birding hotspots with others being the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Dhanauri wetland.

The Surajpur wetland was the only habitat in GB Nagar that showed the sign of healthier habitat, as the numbers of migratory and resident waterbirds at the wetland increased this birding season, according to a census held in January this year.

According to the census held by the Asian Waterbird Census-2021 held by the Wetlands International South Asia and the forest department, a total of 3,107 birds of 40 species were found against 2,092 birds from 39 species in January 2020 and 3,034 birds of 42 species in January 2019. The census recorded a total of 40 species of water birds, of which 17 were resident species and 23 migratory species.