Survey for hiking circle rates in Ghaziabad underway for the first time since 2016

The Ghaziabad district administration has initiated a survey to mark real estate trends in the market in order to assess new circle rates for properties across the district. Officials said that there has been no major revision in circle rates since 2016, and it is likely that the rates may increase this year, but the final decision will be taken by the district collector and the state administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that the survey will also be taken up in areas which have seen development of new infrastructure projects such as the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME), Eastern Peripheral Expressway and also along the corridor of the under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

“During the survey, our sub-registrars will assess the market rates and the pace of development in the areas. It will be completed in June. The last time circle rates were increased was in the year 2016 and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rates have remained the same for the last six years. We expect the rates to rise and the district collector along with state administration will take the final decision,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the existing circle rates, the prime localities of Indirapuram command a rate of about ₹66,500 per square metre (sqm) for properties located on roads up to 9 metres while the rate for properties located on roads up to 18 metres is nearly ₹69,800 per sqm. Properties located on roads which are over and above 18 metres are about ₹73,100 per sqm. Likewise, the rates in Vaishali range from ₹67,500 per sqm to ₹74,000 per sqm on the basis of their location. The rates in Kavi Nagar range from ₹48,000 to ₹51,000 per sqm.

The experts, however, are of the view that the circle rates should not be hiked this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The circle rates in Ghaziabad are already high as compared to other areas of the National capital region (NCR). If the market rate is lower and the circle rate gets higher, there are tax complications for buyers and sellers. Further, there is an additional burden of payment of higher stamp duty on the buyer. So, in the interest of the consumer, the circle rates should not be increased at least for a year,” said Gaurav Gupta, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Ghaziabad chapter).

“The rates should not be hiked due to the lethargy in the market following the pandemic. There is hardly any appreciation in property rates but a hike in circle rates will increase the cost of stamp duty as duty on any sale/purchase of property will have to be paid on the basis of higher circle rates,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to keep a check on hike in property rates, which may impact sale of unsold properties, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in its recent board meeting held on April 30, also decided to freeze sector rates. The sector rate is a rate at which the sale of GDA properties is taken up and they are generally at par with the market rates.

In a decision taken on September 28, 2012, the authority for the first time decided to increase its sector rates, which were low then, with any corresponding increase in circle rates, which are decided annually by the district magistrate.

“The hike in circle rates will also impact the sector rates. That is why the circle rates should not be increased due to the slowness in the market,” councilor Tyagi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON