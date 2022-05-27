Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The authority team, along with local auto union members will locate areas where auto stands can be designated at the earliest. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.

While Noida traffic police started penalising vehicles for flouting parking norms, auto drivers across the district complained that they had no choice but to park along roads as there were no auto stands. Auto drivers said that while there are over 17,000 autos in the district, there are just six designated stands.

“We will be conducting a survey and preparing a report within a week in accordance with the instructions from the police commissioner. The traffic cell of the Noida authority will now handle the issue with help from the respective work circles that were supposed to earmark parking spots,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager (traffic cell), Noida authority.

The auto union had last week submitted a list of 36 areas where space is available for auto stands. Singh said that the local auto drivers will also be consulted regarding these spots to complete the survey.

Noida authority will also take other important steps such as painting and making table-top crossings, zebra crossings and speed-breakers across the city. The team will also identify black spots and make necessary design changes.

The police commissioner has also asked traders and shop owners to ensure the removal of unauthorised parking as well as vendors who encroach on road space.

“It has been seen that along busy market areas, many shop owners allow vendors to encroach on areas outside their shops. Some also allow vehicles to stand near their shops temporarily. This leads to congestion and we hope that shop owners and traders will cooperate and remove these unauthorised vendors,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Noida.

The commissioner added that the traffic police and Noida authority teams will soon start drives against illegal parking and unauthorised vendors across the district.