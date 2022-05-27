Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
The authority team, along with local auto union members will locate areas where auto stands can be designated at the earliest. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
While Noida traffic police started penalising vehicles for flouting parking norms, auto drivers across the district complained that they had no choice but to park along roads as there were no auto stands. Auto drivers said that while there are over 17,000 autos in the district, there are just six designated stands.
“We will be conducting a survey and preparing a report within a week in accordance with the instructions from the police commissioner. The traffic cell of the Noida authority will now handle the issue with help from the respective work circles that were supposed to earmark parking spots,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager (traffic cell), Noida authority.
The auto union had last week submitted a list of 36 areas where space is available for auto stands. Singh said that the local auto drivers will also be consulted regarding these spots to complete the survey.
Noida authority will also take other important steps such as painting and making table-top crossings, zebra crossings and speed-breakers across the city. The team will also identify black spots and make necessary design changes.
The police commissioner has also asked traders and shop owners to ensure the removal of unauthorised parking as well as vendors who encroach on road space.
“It has been seen that along busy market areas, many shop owners allow vendors to encroach on areas outside their shops. Some also allow vehicles to stand near their shops temporarily. This leads to congestion and we hope that shop owners and traders will cooperate and remove these unauthorised vendors,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Noida.
The commissioner added that the traffic police and Noida authority teams will soon start drives against illegal parking and unauthorised vendors across the district.
-
Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar
The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
-
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
-
14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.
-
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to bring govt official under Lokayukta ambit
The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea for inclusion of officials working with the state government within the scope of the Lokayukta Act, 2013, and said it cannot direct the legislature to enact or amend any law. The court also noted that the Prevention of Corruption Act is available with the authorities in case they want to book any government official for corruption. The plea was dismissed.
