SWAT head constable dismissed from service in Noida

Noida police on Sunday terminated the services of a constable from the SWAT team for his alleged involvement in letting go a group of ATM hackers scot free three months ago.

In a press statement, Noida police said head constable Nitin Tomar has been dismissed from his service.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, (law and order) Gautam Budh Nagar, said on November 30 police terminated the services of SWAT team inspector Shahvez Khan and head constable Amrish Yadav.

“Tomar has been terminated from his service on Sunday in connection with the same case. The other eight SWAT members have been attached to police lines. All these members have submitted their official weapons to the police department and a department enquiry is underway,” said Kumar.

On November 29, Ghaziabad police and its cyber cell arrested five members of a gang of ATM hackers from Indirapuram, who during their interrogation said that they allegedly gave ₹20 lakh and a car to the Noida police in exchange of their release three months ago. The next day, the Noida police disbanded the SWAT team over allegations of bribery.

Noida’s SWAT team was an 11-member team involved in conducting special operations and solving serious crimes in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Abhishek had conducted the primary enquiry into the matter and submitted a report to the police department. Following this, Alok Singh, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, took strict action and terminated three police personnel.

Kumar said the police are in the process of forming a new SWAT team.