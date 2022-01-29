Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Techie, Covid-positive, found dead in Greater Noida hostel
noida news

Techie, Covid-positive, found dead in Greater Noida hostel

According the police, it appeared to be a case of suicide as no visible wound marks were found on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
The trainee engineer was found positive for COVID-19 during a medical test.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:18 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hostel in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

“The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits,” a police spokesperson said.

“The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha. He was trainee engineer and was found positive for COVID-19 during a medical test,” the spokesperson said.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the body sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 greater noida suicide
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP