Technical snag at Ghaziabad bus depot sends all e-buses off roads for nine days

A technical snag at the electric bus (e-bus) charging station in Ghaziabad halted the operation of 29 buses from May 22 to May 30, leading to a major loss in revenue as well as inconvenience to passengers, officials said, adding that the issue was resolved and buses were back on the road on Tuesday.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said that in the absence of any alternate charging point, none of the e-buses could be charged. Officials estimated they lost out on revenue amounting to about ₹1.2-1.4 lakh per day.

“There was a fault in the cubicle meter at the e-bus depot. We replaced some parts on May 27, but the fault recurred. We finally fixed it and restarted operations on Tuesday on all three routes. We lost out on about ₹10 lakh in revenue over the last few days,” said AK Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC and MD/CEO of Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited (GCTSL).

The GCTSL is a special purpose vehicle formed to run the e-bus project, Ghaziabad’s first state-run intra-city bus service, which was initiated in January this year.

“The same fault may recur. However, we are fine-tuning processes. We have suggested that the company operating the e-buses use 1,000kva generators so that buses can be charged uninterrupted. There are no alternate charging points in the district either, and we will urge the Ghaziabad municipal corporation to provide us with land so that we can construct midway charging stations. As of now, all buses are charged at Bahrampur,” Singh said.

Ghaziabad was allotted 50 e-buses by the state through a Cabinet decision in December 2019, of which the city has so far received only 30 e-buses. Twenty-nine of the buses are deployed on three routes--Loni to Old Bus Stand, Dilshad Garden to Masuri and Kaushambi to Modinagar--while a fourth route from Old Bus Stand to Bhajanpura was discontinued earlier in May. One bus, officials said, is yet to be brought into operation and has been kept for emergencies.

According to officials, Ghaziabad has the potential to operate about 200 e-buses, but midway charging points are a must because one e-bus can operate only up to 140km on a single charge . They added the provision of charging points at locations such as ISBT, Kaushambi and Old Bus Stand would be beneficial.

“We will consider the proposal for midway charging stations and bus shelters, and discuss it in the next board meeting of the GCTSL,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner, who is also a director of the GCTSL board.

According to officials, the 28-seater low-floor and air-conditioned e-buses have a load factor (ridership) of about 70% at present. The highest average daily occupancy is about 90-100% on the Loni to Old Bus Stand (where 10 buses are deployed) route, while it is about 75% on the Dilshad Garden to Masuri (where nine buses are deployed) route.

The third route from Kaushambi to Modinagar (where 10 buses are deployed) witnesses an average daily occupancy of about 70%, officials added.

