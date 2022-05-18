Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
noida news

Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram
HT Image
Published on May 18, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.

“This is the third TSTP in the country. We are also laying 95 kilometres of pipelines. These pipelines will take water to Sahibabad Site IV industrial area. The project will take two years and will be completed in March 2024,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

According to a report of the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department, the water availability in 27 Ghaziabad localities was found at an average of 24.79 metres below ground level (mbgl) during the post-monsoon period of 2017.

“Presently, most industrial units are using groundwater and supply of 40 MLD water will boost and save our groundwater resources. The project cost was 239 crore in 2017, while it has now increased to 320 crore. We will fund 150 crore from the bonds we floated at the Bombay Stock Exchange,” Tanwar added.

RELATED STORIES

The TSTP is being constructed at Indirapuram’s Shakti Khand area, where there are three more STPs currently in operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP