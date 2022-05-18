Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.

“This is the third TSTP in the country. We are also laying 95 kilometres of pipelines. These pipelines will take water to Sahibabad Site IV industrial area. The project will take two years and will be completed in March 2024,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

According to a report of the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department, the water availability in 27 Ghaziabad localities was found at an average of 24.79 metres below ground level (mbgl) during the post-monsoon period of 2017.

“Presently, most industrial units are using groundwater and supply of 40 MLD water will boost and save our groundwater resources. The project cost was ₹239 crore in 2017, while it has now increased to ₹320 crore. We will fund ₹150 crore from the bonds we floated at the Bombay Stock Exchange,” Tanwar added.

The TSTP is being constructed at Indirapuram’s Shakti Khand area, where there are three more STPs currently in operation.

