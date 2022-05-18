Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.
“This is the third TSTP in the country. We are also laying 95 kilometres of pipelines. These pipelines will take water to Sahibabad Site IV industrial area. The project will take two years and will be completed in March 2024,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.
According to a report of the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department, the water availability in 27 Ghaziabad localities was found at an average of 24.79 metres below ground level (mbgl) during the post-monsoon period of 2017.
“Presently, most industrial units are using groundwater and supply of 40 MLD water will boost and save our groundwater resources. The project cost was ₹239 crore in 2017, while it has now increased to ₹320 crore. We will fund ₹150 crore from the bonds we floated at the Bombay Stock Exchange,” Tanwar added.
The TSTP is being constructed at Indirapuram’s Shakti Khand area, where there are three more STPs currently in operation.
Ludhiana: 2 repeat offenders held with 30-gram heroin
The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Billu, 36, of Shankar Colony near Tibba and Sunny Nahar, 31, of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal. Their Maruti Suzuki Swift car has also been seized. “Both the accused are drug addicts and got into drug peddling to fund their habit,” said in-charge of CIA-2, Inspector Beant Juneja.
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
Ghaziabad health department identifies 52 dengue prone areas
The district health department on Tuesday identified 52 localities that are likely to be affected by dengue in the upcoming monsoon season. Officials said that they are laying stress on “source reduction” strategy to check the spread of the disease across Ghaziabad district. The second highest cases were reported last year during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when 1,232 people were affected.
Sheroes Hangout Café opens in Noida
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, were opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday as part of a joint project by Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the Noida authority. Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh officially inaugurated the kiosks at an event.
At Jawaharlal Nehru Port, fishing commons being reclaimed without safeguards to protect livelihoods
Mumbai The ongoing reclamation over 110 hectares of intertidal land in Uran, opposite Mora Jetty in Nhava Sheva for expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, are allegedly destroying fishing commons in the absence of safeguards to protect local livelihoods. The area in question is a low-lying expanse of mudflats, frequented by traditional fishers from Mora Gaon, Gavan Koliwada, Belpada Gaon, Uran Koliwada and Hanuman Koliwada among others.
