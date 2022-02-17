‘Thief’ beaten to death in Noida, countrymade gun recovered

A 30-year-old man, suspected to be a thief, was beaten to death by the public in Chotpur colony in Noida’s Sector 63 early Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Dubey, a native of Kannauj district, police said, adding that a countrymade gun, four live cartridges and a lady purse having ₹3,000 were recovered from his possession.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said police received a call around 5am where the caller, Ramavtar Maurya, 50, said that a thief barged into his house and was caught. A team from Sector 63 police station and a police response vehicle soon reached the spot, he said.

Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Sector 63 police station, said that when the police team reached the spot, it found that Dubey was bleeding as the local people had beaten him up. “He briefly talked to the police and revealed his identity. He said that he, along with two other accomplices, had come to conduct a theft. He was caught while his accomplices managed to escape,” Shukla said.

The SHO said that Dubey was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Maurya, a case was registered against Dubey under Section 380 (burglary) of IPC and sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, police said.

“Maurya said his family members were asleep when a thief, while entering his house using a ladder, slipped from the ladder and fell to the ground inside the house. He fell on a motorcycle and was injured. Two other accomplices stood outside,” the SHO said.

Maurya told police that the family members woke up after hearing the sound and caught hold of the thief. “The thief pointed a gun at them. Local people soon gathered at the spot and overpowered him,” Shukla said.

“We have informed Dubey’s family members. We have not received any complaint from the deceased’s kin. We will register a case if they file a complaint,” the SHO said.

The DCP said that police investigation has revealed that Dubey was a history-sheeter and had eight criminal cases registered against him. “He was among the top 10 criminals in Kannauj district,” he said.

The SHO said Dubey’s mother Madhuri Devi has filed a complaint in the evening in this regard. “A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) will be registered against those who thrashed him, leading to his death,” he said.