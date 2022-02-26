Third Covid wave subsides in Ghaziabad as weekly positivity falls to 1%

With the weekly test positivity rate, which was over 15% more than a month ago, remaining around 1% since mid-February, officials of the district health department and medical experts said that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided in Ghaziabad.

The positivity rate reflects the number of samples which return positive for Covid-19 out of the total samples tested.

According to official records of the district health department, the positivity rate shot up to 1.63% in the week spanning from December 29 to January 4 with 544 tests returning positive out of the 33,295 samples tested. The positivity rate shot to 9.75% in the week from January 5 to 11 as 5,823 patients tested positive of the 59,681 samples tested.

The weekly positivity rate spiked to 15.62% in the week ending on January 18, when 10,843 out the total 69,396 samples returned positive for Covid-19. During this week, the district also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,103 positive cases on January 16.

After the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the first phase of which started on February 10, there were apprehensions that Covid cases may rise again in the district as candidates went door-to-door for election campaigning and people went to the polling booths to cast their votes. However, the positivity rate stood at 1% in the week ending on January 15 (after the polls) and has been declining thereafter.

In fact, the district recorded an average positivity rate of 0.68% in the period from February 11 to 25 with 508 cases returning positive for Covid-10 out of the 74,233 samples collected during this period.

“The positivity rate has come down considerably as Covid cases have started declining. We were anticipating that cases will rise again during the election period but the infection was under control. We can now safely say that the third wave of Covid-19 has subsided,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

Experts too said that the third wave has almost subsided. Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad), said, “There are not many patients who turn up nowadays and show signs of infection. Still, all Covid precautions must be observed.”

Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of collecting 7,400 samples for Covid tests for Ghaziabad district. While the district collected total 271,781 samples in January--an average 8,700 tests per day,--158,516 samples have been collected till February 25. The records indicate that the district is not meeting its daily target since February 4 and there is a shortfall in the number of tests each day.

“At present, we are conducting anywhere between 4,500-5,000 tests per day. This is because we have limited stock of the vials and fewer people are turning for the tests now that the intensity of the infection has decreased. Still, we are conducting tests everyday,” said Dr Tyagi.

According to official records, Ghaziabad district recorded total 84,606 Covid cases till February 25 with 24 fresh infections reported on Friday. Currently, there are 164 active patients in the districts, six of whom are taking treatment in Covid facilities while the rest are in home isolation.

