Third sero-surveillance directed for Ghaziabad as cases continue to rise

Ghaziabad: The state health department has directed another round of sero-surveillance in several districts, including Ghaziabad, from December 21-25 in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 case as well as the emergence of a strain of coronavirus--Omicron.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department officials said that 640 samples will be collected for the purpose of the study.

A serological survey checks for an immune response against the coronavirus in the form of antibodies in the blood. It can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing symptoms.

The district in December so far recorded 38 Covid-19 cases and the tally of active cases is 23 (as on Monday). While one of the 23 patients is being treated at a facility, the rest are in home isolation. The district on Monday also recorded six new cases--two each in Crossings Republik and Indirapuram, and one in Shalimar Garden Extension 2 in Sahibabad and Gandhi Nagar. Earlier this week, two senior citizens tested positive for the Omicron variant, but the virus ran its course and they tested negative for Covid-19 on December 15. Both patients recovered in home isolation, said officials of the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will be the third sero-study in Ghaziabad and will take place from December 21-25. We have readied our teams and 640 samples from 20 units (areas) will be collected. The samples will be sent to King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, for testing. The rate of sero-prevalence during the second sero-surveillance was high and it is likely to remain high due to increase vaccination coverage as one of the factors,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

During the first sero-survey in Ghaziabad, antibodies were found to be prevalent in an estimated 22.1% of the population when the results were declared in November last year. The sero-survey was done in September when the first wave of Covid-19 was at its peak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district’s second sero-survey took place in July this year, and also included samples from fully vaccinated beneficiaries. Although the government did not declare the results publicly, officials of the district health department, who refused to be named, said the sero-prevalence was about 80-90%.

Officials of the health department said that Ghaziabad, Ballia, Sambhal, Kushinagar and Shahjahanpur have been asked to ready teams for the study.

Medical experts said that the present cases are displaying low severity of symptoms.

“It is due to high rate of seroprevalence and also due to increased vaccination coverage that the patients have not gone into the severe state of complications. The present symptoms are mild. But the present rise in cases is expected to increase further and the health department should map and keep tab of each patient and their contacts to prevent any further spread of infection,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Although the number of cases has increased, there is no severity of infection. We have started with containment exercise and micro-containment zones have been created. Testing has been taken up in areas where cases have emerged. The cases are mostly people who have a travel history and they further infected their family members/relatives or friends. So, the spread of cases is limited and not sporadic,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad.

“Although the cases seem to have spread in several localities, they have not formed clusters yet. An area of 25 metres has been defined as the micro-containment zone around the house of a positive patient. There are restrictions on movement of the patient as well as family members,” the CMO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of Covid-19 cases in December so far--38-- is the highest this year after July when 65 cases were recorded.

According to the district health department, the district, till December 20, recorded 55,718 cases and 461 deaths since March last year.