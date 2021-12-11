“Endless miles of white patches of snow is the most thrilling aspect of climbing mountains,” says mountaineer Arjun Vajpai. On International Mountain Day (December 11), the 28-year-old from Noida tells us about his plans to climb Mt Everest without oxygen, and why it’s integral that he must achieve this.

“Climbing without oxygen is a ridiculous task to take up. A lot of people don’t understand what it entails. Climbing an 8,000 meters mountain is risky in itself and climbing without oxygen increases your chance of not coming back home safely. Very few people have been able to make it without oxygen. The cold get colder and there are high chances of frost bites. Blood gets thicker and it gets harder for your heart to push blood. If you get too exposed or push yourself too hard, there is a high chance that you might get frost bitten, might lose toes, fingers… But that’s the tip of the iceberg,” says Vajpai, who attempted to climb Mt Everest without oxygen earlier this year as well.

This Noida-based mountaineer is training to climb Everest sans oxygen support

However, he’s better prepared now, and shares: “I see it as an opportunity to discover a newer version of myself. Climbing Everest without oxygen is the holy grail of mountaineering. In its own way, it’s the real test for a mountaineer, to see how far the human body can take. The margin of error is next to nothing. But, I feel I’m ready for it. The challenge is to come back down! You have motivation to reach the top. Without oxygen, I have heard that the real challenge is when you start to come down. So, I am looking forward to it.”

An intensive prep is underway for Vajpai as climbing 8,000 meters can be tricky at times. “It’s tough to simulate the same kind of environment and stress which your body will go through when you are climbing any 8,000 meters mountain. It takes all my free time. Sometimes I’m training myself physically through CrossFit physical training. I have a small gym in the house. Lot of high intensive workout happens at home. My training regime has three days of cycling when I am on my bike. My ankles are completely finished as they have had so many tendon tears. I cannot run a lot but I compensate with cycling. I cycle for about 59-60 kilometres from Noida to Greater Noida and back, when I’m in the city. Or I compensate with hikes when I’m in the mountains. I take a backpack which weighs about 15-20 kg and we go on uphill hikes. That’s the prep that happens. Then there is physical prep and mental prep. I have a meditation approach for getting into the zone for climbing,” he adds.

This Noida-based mountaineer is training to climb Everest sans oxygen support

Though he might be ready, his parents — Colonel Sanjeev Vajpai, and Priya Vajpai — are still coming to terms with his task ahead. “My family is still very apprehensive. It’s not easy for a parent to let go of their child knowing that there is a high possibility he might not come back home this time. But they have gone a long way. My mom is a tigress with wings of steel and I keep testing her patience,” he says.

But to Vajpai, climbing mountains comes naturally now since he scaled Mt Everest in 2010, Mt Lhotse in 2011, Mt Manaslu in 2011, Mt Makalu in 2016, Mt Cho You in 2016, and Mt Kangchenjunga in 2018. “I’ve taken to climbing mountains like fish takes to water. It feels like going home. At times, I feel more anxious in the cities than when I’m up there in the mountains,” he says, adding what’s necessary before he packs bags for any summit is yummy food and a friends’ gettogether! “I’ve a party with friends before I leave, a couple of beers with them and bingeing on a lot of homemade food. I do all that I’m going to miss when I’m up there in the cold, seeking motivation and inspiration,” he concludes.

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter