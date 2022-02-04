Three arrested in two separate murder cases in Noida

Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with two separate incidents of murder that took place last month in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the first incident took place on January 20 under the Sector 39 police station limits. “A 26-year-old man, Rajkumar, was found murdered in his rented accommodation. The victim’s mobile phone and laptop were missing from the room. The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against unknown person and launched an investigation,” he said.

“We traced the mobile phone through electronic surveillance and its location was found in West Bengal’s Asansol. A police team visited Asansol and arrested the 25-year-old suspect, Aftab Alam, and recovered the stolen valuables. During interrogation, Alam revealed that a few months ago he had given ₹15,000 to the victim, who failed to return the money. The suspect then killed the victim, ransacked his room and fled to his native place,” Singh said, adding that the suspect was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody.

In the second case, two persons were arrested for allegedly strangulating a 30-year-old man to death when the victim asked them to return his ₹7,000 in Surajpur, police said.

Awdhesh Kumar, SHO, Surajpur police station, said the victim’s body was recovered on January 25. “The victim, Rajesh Singh, was a resident of Hapur. He had injuries to his neck. We registered a case of murder against unknown person and launched an investigation. His family members said that the victim had some monetary issue with two suspects,” he said.

The two suspects -- Honey Kumar, 23, and Praveen Kumar, 24, who are natives of Hapur -- were arrested from Gulistanpur village in Greater Noida.

“During interrogation, Honey revealed that he had borrowed ₹7,000 from the victim two months ago. The victim had been asking him to return the money for the past few weeks. To get rid of him, Honey made a plot with his friend Praveen to eliminate the victim. On the night of January 24, the three people had a drink. Later, the two suspects strangled the victim to death and fled the spot,” said the SHO, adding that the suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.

