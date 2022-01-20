Three barge into flat into Noida flat, flee with jewellery worth 8 lakh

Three people in masks allegedly barged into a flat in Noida’s Sector 70 and robbed gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from a woman and her daughter on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects have been captured in CCTV cameras and search is on, said police.

Abhay Bhadauria (36), a resident of Noida Sector 71, said his family owns a four-storey building in Noida’s Sector 70.

“The flats of the building have been rented out to tenants. The incident took place on the first floor, where a family lives. The husband (52) was out of station while his wife (50) and daughter (25) were in the flat around 3:30pm. Three suspects swiftly entered the building premises and went to the first floor. They knocked the door and the daughter opened the gate. The suspects pushed her aside and held the mother at knife point,” said Bhadauria.

He said the three suspects immediately ransacked the flat and fled with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh and some cash. The mother-daughter soon informed the neighbours and police. A police team reached the spot but the suspects had escaped by then.

Bhadauria said he too reached the spot after getting information. He said the woman sustained injuries for resisting the robbery attempt of the suspects.

In the CCTV footage, the first suspect is seen wearing a sweater with a hood and carrying a backpack. The second suspect, wearing a blue sweater with hood, follows him to the building. He was followed by a third suspect wearing a red sweater, said police.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said primary investigation shows two suspects entered the flat while one was guarding the premises.

“A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC at Phase 3 police station. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspects,” he said.

