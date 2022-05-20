Three cops booked for negligence after suspect flees from custody in GB Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked three police officers for alleged negligence after a suspect fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them and teams have been deployed to nab the suspect.

According to police, the suspected drug peddler, identified as Amit, 24, who is a resident of Rabupura in Greater Noida, was arrested on Wednesday under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police had recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.

“During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit pretended to be feeling uneasy inside the lockup. He said he was feeling dizzy, following which a constable let him out so that he feels better. However, the suspect fled,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station.

Following the incident, police have initiated action against three police personnel, including a homeguard who was present on duty.

“The two constables have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar and Anju while the homeguard present on duty was Harsh Bhati. We have registered a case against them,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

DCP Katyayan further mentioned that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three policemen and a report will be filed.

“Currently, Amit is still at large, and we have formed teams to nab him. He will be arrested at the earliest. The police department will not entertain any sort of negligence,” a senior police officer added.

