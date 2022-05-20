Three cops booked for negligence after suspect flees from custody in GB Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked three police officers for alleged negligence after a suspect fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them and teams have been deployed to nab the suspect.
According to police, the suspected drug peddler, identified as Amit, 24, who is a resident of Rabupura in Greater Noida, was arrested on Wednesday under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police had recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.
“During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit pretended to be feeling uneasy inside the lockup. He said he was feeling dizzy, following which a constable let him out so that he feels better. However, the suspect fled,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station.
Following the incident, police have initiated action against three police personnel, including a homeguard who was present on duty.
“The two constables have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar and Anju while the homeguard present on duty was Harsh Bhati. We have registered a case against them,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.
DCP Katyayan further mentioned that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three policemen and a report will be filed.
“Currently, Amit is still at large, and we have formed teams to nab him. He will be arrested at the earliest. The police department will not entertain any sort of negligence,” a senior police officer added.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of over three dozen dyeing units
Acting against the dyeing units, which have been illegally dumping the untreated waste in the municipal corporation's sewer lines even after the establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETP), SIngh disconnected over three dozen connections of dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur road on Friday.
As cops begin anti-encroachment drive, Noida auto union demands auto stands
The Noida Autorickshaw Drivers' Association has put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto stands across the city. There are only six earmarked auto stands in the city - one each at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Garden Metro station, the Ganga shopping complex at Sector 29, the Sector 12/22 crossing, Sector 21, and Sector 6.
Inquiry finds more irregularities in land acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway project
In a latest inquiry carried out by the Ghaziabad district administration, names of several persons have emerged who allegedly carried out sale deeds related to land at Rasoolpur Sikrod and Matiyala villages even after the notification of land acquisition was issued for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project. Earlier this month, the state government had also initiated proceedings for recommending the suspension of 2004 batch IAS officer Nidhi Kesarwani, who had served as Ghaziabad district magistrate.
Since 2017, only six deceased organ donations carried out at city’s public hospitals
Mumbai: Since 2017, public hospitals in the city have carried out only six deceased organ donations, reveals data from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC). A negligible contribution, despite the heavy patient footfall in these facilities. “Mumbai's public hospitals have tremendous potential for organ donations,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. According to Shah, the city has around 40 registered organ transplant centres, including four public hospitals.
Swatantra Dev Singh becomes leader of UP Upper House
Jal Shakti and flood control minister Swatantra Dev Singh has been recognised as the leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad. Giving this information here an Upper House spokesman said that Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh recognised Swatanra Dev Singh as the House leader, on Friday, before the commencement of the session of the UP legislature on Monday.
