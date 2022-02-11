Three dead as car plunges into Hindon canal near Indirapuram

Three people died after the car they were travelling in fell into the Hindon canal near Indirapuram late Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victims were identified as Sonu Kumar (20), Dev Gupta (18), and Lalit Kumar (22) -- all residents of Khoda. They were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony of a friend’s sister at a banquet hall in Indirapuram, said police.

The trio, travelling in a Skoda Rapid car, had taken the Hindon canal road to return home. “We were informed about the accident around 1am on Friday, and a team of police officials was sent to the accident spot immediately. Officials fished out the car from the river, and took the three men to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead... The bodies were sent for post mortem. It seems that the driver somehow lost control of the car, which then fell into the canal,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The Hindon canal road has two lanes, which runs alongside the canal from Vasundhara to Khoda. The banks of the river adjacent to the canal road are fenced with iron-net wire, about 7ft, to prevent accidents.

Police could not ascertain the exact cause of the accident nor could they find out who among the three was driving the car.

“One body was found in the water, and the other two bodies inside the car. The fencing of the canal road broke due to the pressure of the vehicle, which collided with it before falling into the canal... The front portion of the car has been damaged,” said Manish Bisht, station house officer (SHO) of Indirapuram police station. “Families of the three victims have been informed about the incident,” he added.

According to the police, traffic usually is “negligible” along the canal road during late night, so no witness has been found in the case as of now.

