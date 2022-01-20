Three deaths in less than a week as Ghaziabad gets 1585 new cases

The district on Thursday reported 1,585 fresh Covid-19 cases, around 500 less than the 2,041 cases reported a day ago, and two fatalities, taking the tally of infections reported in the month of January to 20,706.

Currently, there are 7,446 active cases in the district, of whom 78 patients are taking treatment in hospitals.

According to official records of the district health department, three Covid fatalities have been reported in the past one week. The first death during the current wave was reported on January 15, six months after the last fatality was reported on June 18 last year during the second wave.

Of the two deaths which came to the fore on Thursday, one was of a 79-year-old man from Kavi Nagar, who was suffering from bronchogenic carcinoma-- a sub-type of lung cancer-- and died at a private hospital in Ghaziabad on January 17.

The other deceased was identified as a 31-year-old man from Adhyatmik Nagar, who was suffering from chronic pulmonary tuberculosis and tested positive for Covid. He died at Santosh Medical College, an L-3 Covid facility treating critical patients, on January 18.

Officials said that both the patients were vaccinated and the deaths were the result of comorbid conditions coupled with the Covid infection.

Meanwhile, 10,286 samples were collected on Thursday and a total of 2,346 patients were also marked as discharged from home isolation.

“Following a day of lower testing, we increased the number of tests conducted in a day. The fresh cases seem to have stabilised now and in the coming days, there maybe a decline in the daily cases. People having comorbid conditions are at a high risk of developing complications if they get infected. So, we are also going ahead with the door-to-door survey to find out beneficiaries who have been left out of the vaccination programme,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

“In case our teams find anyone un-vaccinated, they will administer the vaccine at home,” he added.

Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, the chief medical officer did not respond to calls despite repeated attempts.

Experts said cases seem to have stabilised after reaching the peak.

“The trend indicates that the cases have reached a peak and will be stable for some days before declining. People, mostly senior citizens, who have not taken the vaccine are at a high risk. Even those who have multiple comorbidities and are fully vaccinated may also be at some risk as the Covid infection may complicate their medical conditions. So, it is vital that all precautions are taken and those who have still not taken the vaccine get the jab on a priority basis,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

