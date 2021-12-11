Three family members of Covid infected 14-yr-old girl test positive in Ghaziabad

Three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 15. Officials from the health department said the three new cases, which emerged on Saturday, are the contacts of the 14-year-old girl who tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

Among the girl’s contacts who tested positive on Saturday are a 10-year-old girl, a 42-year-old man and a woman aged 40.

“All the three patients are family members of the girl who tested positive on Friday. They all have been asked to stay in home isolation. The two adult members, who samples returned positive for Covid on Saturday, have taken both the vaccine doses. It is encouraging to see that none of the four family members have any severe conditions. All the 15 active cases are in home isolation and have not required hospitalisation till date,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The 14-year-old girl and her family members stay in a high-rise in Crossings Republik township in Ghaziabad. The head of the family has a travel history from Gujarat.

According to official data, till December 11, there are 96 people in the district who have acquired the infection after being fully vaccinated. Officials said of the 96 cases, 24 developed mild symptoms while the rest were asymptomatic.

“Our teams are trying to increase testing as there is a minor rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. We have already prepared a contingency plan for the district and the hospitals have also been asked to be ready if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in future,” said Dr Gupta.

According to the official records of the district health department, there have been 55,695 Covid cases since March last year, which include 461 deaths.

So far, in the current month, the district has conducted total 44,441 Covid tests. The daily target given by the state government is 3,900 RT-PCR tests and 3,500 tests through rapid antigen kits.

“We have observed a trend that people are not coming out to get themselves tested. It is vital that testing be increased and anyone suffering symptoms such as cough and cold should take the Covid test. The figures show a minor increase in cases and it is time that hospitals be kept on standby with all the necessary infrastructure and facilities in place. The vaccination is still lagging behind with regard to the administration of first doses to eligible beneficiaries and it should be expedited,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to data available on the CoWIN portal, till Saturday evening, the district administered 4,047,239 vaccine doses, which includes 2,502,298 first doses against the target of administering 2,702,167 doses.

