Three held for defrauding ATM card users in Gautam Budh Nagar

Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Thursday for allegedly defrauding ATM users by swapping debit cards on the pretext of helping them and withdrawing money from their accounts. The gang was active in the Delhi-NCR region, said police.

The suspects have been identified as Manish, 30, Sumit, 35, and Hariom, 28, — all hailing from Bulandshahr district. They were arrested near an ATM kiosk in Kasna area of Greater Noida. Police recovered seven stolen ATM cards, one country-made pistol with live cartridges and two knives from the three suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were members of a gang involved in ATM card fraud, police added.

“The gang used to operate in both urban and rural areas and targeted less-educated people who do not have much knowledge about ATM cards. They stood in queues and offered assistance to their unsuspecting victims. After gaining their confidence, the suspects would steal the ATM cards of the victims after taking details such as the ATM pin of the card holders,” said Santosh Kumar Shukla, in-charge of Kasna police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Shukla added that gang members had several cases registered against them in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts. “All the three suspects are history-sheeters who have been arrested for similar crimes in the past and are believed to have defrauded lakhs of rupees from their victims,” added the officer.

The three suspects have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.