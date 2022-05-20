Three held for defrauding ATM card users in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Thursday for allegedly defrauding ATM users by swapping debit cards on the pretext of helping them and withdrawing money from their accounts. The gang was active in the Delhi-NCR region, said police.
The suspects have been identified as Manish, 30, Sumit, 35, and Hariom, 28, — all hailing from Bulandshahr district. They were arrested near an ATM kiosk in Kasna area of Greater Noida. Police recovered seven stolen ATM cards, one country-made pistol with live cartridges and two knives from the three suspects.
During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were members of a gang involved in ATM card fraud, police added.
“The gang used to operate in both urban and rural areas and targeted less-educated people who do not have much knowledge about ATM cards. They stood in queues and offered assistance to their unsuspecting victims. After gaining their confidence, the suspects would steal the ATM cards of the victims after taking details such as the ATM pin of the card holders,” said Santosh Kumar Shukla, in-charge of Kasna police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Shukla added that gang members had several cases registered against them in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts. “All the three suspects are history-sheeters who have been arrested for similar crimes in the past and are believed to have defrauded lakhs of rupees from their victims,” added the officer.
The three suspects have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.
Swatantra Dev Singh becomes leader of UP Upper House
Jal Shakti and flood control minister Swatantra Dev Singh has been recognised as the leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad. Giving this information here an Upper House spokesman said that Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh recognised Swatanra Dev Singh as the House leader, on Friday, before the commencement of the session of the UP legislature on Monday.
Since 2017, only six deceased organ donations carried out at city’s public hospitals
Mumbai: Since 2017, public hospitals in the city have carried out only six deceased organ donations, reveals data from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC). A negligible contribution, despite the heavy patient footfall in these facilities. “Mumbai's public hospitals have tremendous potential for organ donations,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. According to Shah, the city has around 40 registered organ transplant centres, including four public hospitals.
Gears turning, Delhi’s civic bodies to merge on Saturday
As the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi comes into existence from Sunday, marking an end to a decade old trifurcation experiment of decentralisation of urban local governance in the capital, the special officer and commissioner, appointed by the Centre on Friday, will have a busy couple of months as several challenges -- setting uniform regulations and tax regimes, and tackling the crippling financial crisis, among others -- lie ahead for the new administration.
Congress to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai
After last week's Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur and an upcoming social media camp scheduled on May 28-29 in Nagpur, the Congress is set to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai next week to lay down a strategy on contesting the forthcoming local body polls across the state, due later this year and to discuss other pressing issues.
MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.
