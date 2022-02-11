Three people arrested in hit-and-run case outside GIP Mall in Noida, say police

Police on Friday arrested three people in connection with an alleged hit and run case, which took place outside the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Noida in December last year, said officials.

The suspects -- identified as Ankush Sharma, 30, Sunny Kumar, 22, and Anil Kashyap, 21 -- are residents of Noida sectors 88, 27, and 19, respectively, according to police.

The complainant -- Alok Kumar, 36 -- a resident of Pan Oasis in Noida Sector 70, and a state law officer in Allahabad High Court said that he and his 30-year-old brother Gaurav Chaudhury and two of their friends Mohit Chaudhury, 29, and Gautam Singh, 32, visited a restaurant inside the mall for dinner on December 6, 2021. Mohit works as a software engineer, and Gaurav is a businessman.

“We were standing along the roadside outside the mall and talking to each other around 12:15am after dinner, when a speeding car hit Mohit and Gaurav, and escaped. They were immediately admitted to a nearby private hospital,” he said.

Mohit suffered a fracture in his left leg, and Gaurav suffered minor scratches in his legs and hands. informed the police about the incident, and filed a complaint against the then unidentified suspects.

Base on Alok’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Sector 39 police station, said Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) on December 6.

“We scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspects’ car. On Friday, we received a tip about the movement of the three suspects near the GIP Mall, and arrested the suspects and seized their car from there. The suspects revealed during interrogation that they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The trio was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday,” SHO Kumar said.