Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three persons arrested for impersonating in UP TET exam
noida news

Three persons arrested for impersonating in UP TET exam

The Noida Special Task Force (STF) arrested three members of a gang on Sunday for their alleged involvement in impersonating in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) in Meerut
The suspects were identified as Monu Prajapati (mastermind), 25, Anil Kumar (candidate), 23, and Raja Tomar (solver), 23 -- residents of Baraut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, said police. (Sourced)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida Special Task Force (STF) arrested three members of a gang on Sunday for their alleged involvement in impersonating in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) in Meerut.

The suspects were identified as Monu Prajapati (mastermind), 25, Anil Kumar (candidate), 23, and Raja Tomar (solver), 23 -- residents of Baraut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, said police. 

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida-STF, said that police received a tip that some men would impersonate as candidates and appear for the UPTET in Meerut.

“The Noida-STF team conducted a search and arrested three people from a bus stand. Police recovered an Aadhaar card, one OMR sheet, one marksheet, 1,690 in cash from their possession,” Mishra said, adding that Prajapati revealed during interrogation that he had called the two people for impersonating in the exam.

“Prajapati is a Class XII pass out. He had joined coaching for a competitive exam after his schooling in Baraut in 2016, where he met a person named Shahnewaz. Shahnewaz, who was involved in fraudulent activities, promised Prajapati to facilitate a job in Indian railways and cheated him of 2.5 lakh,” Mishra added. 

RELATED STORIES

However, Prajpati failed to get a job and demanded his money back, police said, adding that Shahnewaz then engaged him in fraudulent activities and asked him to fetch candidates in the racket. 

Mishra also said that Prajapati had met Kumar at a coaching centre and took 2.5 lakh from him to facilitate a government job. “However, Kumar failed to get the job as promised. Prajapati then promised that he would engage a solver and pass the UPTET on his behalf. Prajapati then engaged Tomar for the job and promised him 50,000,” he said.

A case was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in Meerut on Sunday.

“The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” Mishra said.

Police have launched a search to nab Shahnewaz, who is absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP