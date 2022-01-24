Three persons arrested for impersonating in UP TET exam

The Noida Special Task Force (STF) arrested three members of a gang on Sunday for their alleged involvement in impersonating in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) in Meerut.

The suspects were identified as Monu Prajapati (mastermind), 25, Anil Kumar (candidate), 23, and Raja Tomar (solver), 23 -- residents of Baraut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, said police.

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida-STF, said that police received a tip that some men would impersonate as candidates and appear for the UPTET in Meerut.

“The Noida-STF team conducted a search and arrested three people from a bus stand. Police recovered an Aadhaar card, one OMR sheet, one marksheet, ₹1,690 in cash from their possession,” Mishra said, adding that Prajapati revealed during interrogation that he had called the two people for impersonating in the exam.

“Prajapati is a Class XII pass out. He had joined coaching for a competitive exam after his schooling in Baraut in 2016, where he met a person named Shahnewaz. Shahnewaz, who was involved in fraudulent activities, promised Prajapati to facilitate a job in Indian railways and cheated him of ₹2.5 lakh,” Mishra added.

However, Prajpati failed to get a job and demanded his money back, police said, adding that Shahnewaz then engaged him in fraudulent activities and asked him to fetch candidates in the racket.

Mishra also said that Prajapati had met Kumar at a coaching centre and took ₹2.5 lakh from him to facilitate a government job. “However, Kumar failed to get the job as promised. Prajapati then promised that he would engage a solver and pass the UPTET on his behalf. Prajapati then engaged Tomar for the job and promised him ₹50,000,” he said.

A case was registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in Meerut on Sunday.

“The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” Mishra said.

Police have launched a search to nab Shahnewaz, who is absconding.