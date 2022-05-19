Three-year-old diagnosed with Progeria in Noida; gets free treatment with help from US doctors
Noida:
A three-year-old child suffering from the extremely rare disorder of progeria— also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome— was diagnosed with the disease at the medical genetics department of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH or Child PGI), in Noida, earlier this year, and given a fresh lease of life when the US-based Progeria Research Foundation offered to provide him with free treatment.
Progeria is a serious degenerative condition in which the afflicted children age very fast, and become like old people, the life expectancy being between 10 and 15 years. According to health experts, the disease is so rare that there are just 10 confirmed cases across India, though they believe that the number may be higher due to the non-reporting of such cases in the absence of an adequate diagnosis.
In February, the child’s parents were at their wits’ end in the absence of any diagnosis as most general paediatricians were unable to put their finger on either the diagnosis or the treatment. However, help came in the form of Child PGI’s Dr Mayank Nilay, who examined the child and diagnosed him to be suffering from LMNA gene-associated progeria. Thereafter, the main constraint was the costly genetic test and the unavailability of medicine in India.
“There are only three government labs in Delhi, Lucknow and Chandigarh that conduct the exome sequencing test to determine progeria. While his features like thinning hair and visible blood vessels on the scalp and tight skin like in older people are specific clinical features of progeria, we needed to be sure. We contacted Dr Leslie Gordon in the US, who is globally known for her research on progeria. Dr Gordon immediately responded and also agreed to get the child tested for free through her foundation. On Tuesday, we also got the confirmation that she will be sending free medicine for this patient,” said Dr Nilay, consultant, PGICH.
He added that the Progeria Research Foundation run by Dr Gordon, whose child was a progeria patient himself, has offered to provide genetic testing and treatment free of cost for other patients in India too.
“The entire interaction has been going on since February. There were approvals needed with respect to India’s laws and drug control authority, customs and other departments. Several documents from the hospital and related to the patient also need to be cleared as the authenticity of the case had to be established. Now that all approvals are done, we are hoping that the medicine will arrive soon,” said Dr Nilay.
The medicine, Lonafarnib, used in the treatment of this condition, has been developed by Dr Gordon’s team, and is the first FDA-approved (it was approved in November 2020) medicine for progeria. Doctors say that each dose of the oral medicine, which is to be administered twice daily, may cost about ₹10,000. Clinical trials of the medicine have revealed improvement in the symptoms of the disease with increased life span and quality of life.
“Clinical trials have shown that the progression of the disease becomes static, adding to life expectancy and improvement in the quality of life. While there was almost no treatment till two years ago, this medicine is a huge ray of hope for parents who can extend their child’s life even by a few years,” said Dr Nilay.
While the patient’s family is happy to receive treatment, they wish not to be identified.
