To increase voter turnout, Noida administration conducts webinars, online meetings

With an aim to increase voter turnout, the district administration has prepared a list of 15 polling centres with the lowest voter turnout in the 2017 assembly elections, and is conducting webinars and online meetings (chaupal) in these areas to increase voter awareness. The administration on Monday also unveiled sand art near Sector 18, appealing to residents to vote in large numbers.

During the 2017 election, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Sharda University at 20.95% followed by Primary School, Chajjarsi, at 24.95%, and the community centre in Sector 44 at 29.56%. Overall voter turnout in Noida has been the lowest in several elections in the past, followed by Dadri and Jewar, respectively. In 2017, the voter turnout was 48.57% in Noida, 60.13% in Dadri and 65.46% in Jewar.

“Noida has always recorded a very low voter turnout, mostly remaining below 50%. Our aim is to take it to at least 90% this time. This is why we have set up almost 250 model polling booths that will provide all kinds of facilities to voters for a hassle-free experience. We are also taking all necessary digital awareness measures to ask people to vote,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate and district election officer.

Officials say that most areas that record a low turnout are areas where local residents don’t live anymore -- they either work in other cities or have moved abroad.

“Sector 44, for example, always records a low voter turnout. This is because senior government officials built their houses here, but are posted outside the district. Additionally, many families who own homes here are settled in other cities or countries. Many others who live there refrain from coming out to vote,” said Shailendra Bahadur Singh, nodal officer for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program in Noida.

He added that the city also has a high urban migrant population that does not vote here. “Noida is built by migrants who have come from other cities and districts and bought houses here, but still don’t consider it their home or take ownership. In many cases we have seen that people have got voter IDs made as an address proof for their homes, but they still don’t go out to vote,” said Singh.

There are 15 other centres with the worst polling percentage in Noida assembly constituency where voter awareness vans have been deployed. Some of these areas are Ilabans, Sector 11 and adjoining Jhundpura, Chhalera Bangar, Mamura, Chhajarsi, Agahpur as well as sectors 44, 52, 82, 51, 62, 34 and 33.

Residents, meanwhile, say that the administration hardly takes the help of RWAs in increasing voter awareness, which can help improve the polling percentage.

“There are many processes that people are unaware of. Many people still can’t find their names of the elector list or don’t know about postal ballots, even when they have senior citizens at home willing to vote,” said Sudhir Sood, former RWA member of Sector 44.

He added that this is why most awareness drive remain on paper. “Only if these little problems were resolved, many more people would come out to vote. People just need the facilities. They don’t have the time to listen to talks on voter awareness and why they should vote. Noida residents are educated and aware already,” added Sood.

There are a total of 566 polling centres in the district and 1,840 polling booths. There are 161 polling centres in Noida, 203 in Dadri and 202 in Jewar. The district has a total of 1,669,592 voters, according to the latest electoral list. These include 713,696 voters in Noida, 605,431 in Dadri and 350,465 in Jewar.